Clip of Biden gun speech was edited to add disparaging chant

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate the passage of the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, The Associated Press reported on an social media clip of this moment that was edited to add an anti-Biden chant. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CLAIM: A video shows President Joe Biden giving a speech about guns and being interrupted by people making vulgar anti-Biden chants.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered video. This footage has been edited to add the chanting. The original video shows Biden was interrupted by just one person — a father whose son was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida — who did not use the curse-filled chant.

THE FACTS: A video with more than 10,000 likes on Instagram is misleadingly edited to make it look like a speech Biden gave in July was interrupted by several people screaming “F—- Joe Biden.”

The video posted this week starts with Biden at a podium, speaking mid-sentence. After he mentions “dealing with gun violence,” the chants begin in the background.

Biden appears to respond to the coordinated heckling, saying, “Make no mistake, sit down and you’ll hear what I have to say.”

However, the chants were added to the original footage, which shows just one person interrupted Biden, and not in the same way.

The original video was shot July 11, 2022, on the White House lawn, where Biden gave remarks to celebrate a new law meant to reduce gun violence.

The footage shows that in the moment distorted in the manipulated video, Biden was interrupted by Manuel Oliver, whose son was killed in the Parkland school shooting. Oliver told Biden that more needed to be done to prevent gun violence.

Biden briefly paused his speech and asked Oliver, who was shouting, to sit down, before adding “Let him talk, let him talk,” as he was escorted out of the event, The Associated Press reported at the time.

The AP has previously debunked similar videos edited to add the anti-Biden chant.

