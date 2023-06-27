Social media posts misconstrue Biden’s joke about selling ‘state secrets’

CLAIM: A video shows President Joe Biden openly admitting to selling state secrets.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Biden was making a joke at the outset of a roundtable with India’s prime minister . The video clip circulating on social media cuts off Biden’s remarks just before he makes it clear it was in jest. The official White House transcript of the comments and a longer version of the video shows the president immediately said he was only “kidding.”

THE FACTS: Social media users are claiming the 80-year-old Democrat recently admitted to peddling sensitive national information.

Many are sharing a video clip of Biden seated at a long table with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent business leaders at the White House.

“I started off without you, and I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things that we shared,” Biden says in the video as Modi and others are seated around him, smiling and laughing.

Other social media users even included a screenshot showing part of the official White House transcript of the Friday event.

“Joe Biden’s brain is going and he’s literally admitting his crimes out loud,” wrote U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, in a widely shared tweet that included the 15-second video. “It’s unreal and so insulting to America.”

But the clip and screenshot both omit Biden’s very next sentence, where the president acknowledges the joke and quickly launches into his opening remarks.

“Now, all kidding aside,” he said, according to the transcript and a longer video of the remarks posted on the White House’s YouTube page. “We’re teaming up to design and develop new technologies that are going to transform the lives of our people around the world.”

The business roundtable focused on efforts to foster more cooperation between the U.S. and India on artificial intelligence, semiconductor production and space.

The event, which took place at the end of a four-day state visit by Modi, featured Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, among others.

Spokespersons for the White House declined to comment Tuesday, but an Associated Press reporter who attended Friday’s roundtable confirmed Biden made the joke at the beginning of the event as the president and his guests were already seated at the table and reporters were beginning to file into the room.

Nick Dyer, a spokesperson for Greene, argued Biden shouldn’t be joking when he’s been accused of “the crime he’s ‘joking’ about.” Greene and other House Republicans have been touting an internal FBI document containing an unverified allegation of Biden and a foreign national “relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.”

But Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the Biden administration, dismissed the bribery claims as a “much-hyped” and “fact-free wild goose chase.” In a statement emailed after this story was published, he noted the Justice Department, under former President Donald Trump, looked into the allegation and deemed it “not credible.”

Meanwhile Trump, who is among the Republican candidates for president next year, has been charged with mishandling classified information, including sharing confidential military attack plans to a writer and others at his New Jersey golf resort in 2021.

___