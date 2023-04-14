Irish politician misidentified in clip with Biden

Dail speaker Seán Ó Fearghaíl (left), chair of the Seanad Jerry Buttimer (right) with US President Joe Biden as he arrives to address the Oireachtas Eireann, the national parliament of Ireland, at Leinster House in Dublin, on day three of his visit to the island of Ireland. A video clip shows Biden switching spots during the photo op with Ó Fearghaíl, not Irish President Michael D. Higgins. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

CLAIM: In a clip, the president of Ireland is seen showing U.S. President Joe Biden where to stand during a photo op.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The clip shows Biden posing with Seán Ó Fearghaíl, speaker of Irish parliament’s lower chamber, and Jerry Buttimer, speaker of Irish parliament’s upper chamber. Irish President Michael D. Higgins does not appear in the clip.

THE FACTS: During Biden’s trip to Ireland this week, social media users began sharing a 12-second clip they falsely claimed showed Higgins guiding Biden into place during the photo op.

“This is just sad: Joe Biden needs help from the Irish president to know where to stand for a photo op,” reads one tweet. “His staffers must be mortified.”

But Higgins is not in the clip, which was cut from a video posted by The Independent. The video shows Biden’s arrival at Leinster House in Dublin, the seat of the Irish parliament, and his subsequent address to the legislative body. Instead, the clip highlights the moment during the photo op when Ó Fearghaíl and Biden switched places so that Biden was standing between Ó Fearghaíl and Buttimer.

A picture of Ó Fearghaíl is available on the website of the Irish parliament. The man in that image looks the same as the one who appears in the clip.

In addition to Dublin, Biden has visited County Louth and County Mayo, ancestral areas of the president’s family. He began his trip in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

