World leaders have ridden in US president’s limo

U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at his arrival to the Felipe Angeles international airport in Zumpango, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, The Associated Press reported on false claims that Lopez Obrador was the first foreign leader to ride in the presidential limo. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at his arrival to the Felipe Angeles international airport in Zumpango, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, The Associated Press reported on false claims that Lopez Obrador was the first foreign leader to ride in the presidential limo. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

CLAIM: When Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador rode in the U.S. presidential limousine sometimes referred to as “the beast,” it marked the first time a foreign leader traveled in the vehicle with a U.S. president.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Several world leaders have traveled in the U.S. presidential Cadillac, including French President Emmanuel Macron, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinz Abe and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

THE FACTS: President Joe Biden’s visit to Mexico this week for a summit of North American leaders began with a ride in his heavily armored presidential limousine sometimes referred to as “the beast.”

Biden and López Obrador rode together in the vehicle, chatting while driving into Mexico City, according to Associated Press reporting.

Social media users responded to news reports of the drive with false claims that it was “unprecedented” or abnormal for a foreign president to travel in the presidential limousine.

“It’s the first time that a foreign leader travels on board with a U.S President,” one Twitter user wrote.

“President Biden and past US presidents travel the world and are met by host leaders, but the protocol is that POTUS always rides alone or with family/staff in the Beast,” wrote another. “Tonight in Mexico there’s a break in that protocol with President Lopez Obrador aboard the presidential car.”

But news reports over the years confirm several foreign leaders have shared the vehicle with U.S. presidents.

For example, in 2017, then-President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron rode together in “the beast” to the presidential palace in Paris, the AP reported at the time.

Also in 2017, photos from AP and other news agencies show that the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rode in the presidential limousine with Trump during a visit to a Florida golf resort.

Former President Barack Obama also shared the vehicle with a world leader. A photo released by the White House in 2010 shows Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev together inside the car.

The AP didn’t find evidence to support claims of a “protocol” stipulating that only the president, his family and members of the White House team can use the vehicle.

In response to an AP request for comment, the Secret Service said that ”due to the need to maintain operational security, the U.S. Secret Service does not comment on the means, methods or resources used to conduct our protective operations.”

___

Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in New York contributed to this report.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.