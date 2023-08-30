Biden didn’t get segregationist Thurmond to vote for the Civil Rights Act. White House says he misspoke

CLAIM: President Joe Biden “literally” convinced segregationist U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond to vote in favor of the Civil Rights Act .

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Biden had not yet been elected to the U.S. Senate when the landmark law was passed in 1964, and Thurmond was among the prominent southern Democrats to vote against the bill. A White House spokesperson confirmed the president misspoke in his remarks. He said Biden intended to refer to his efforts in the 1980s to get Thurmond and other Senate Republicans to vote for legislation renewing the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

THE FACTS: Biden made the claim during a White House event on Monday celebrating the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, a legal organization formed in response to the tumultuous push to end racial segregation and discrimination in the 1960s.

The president used the moment to reflect on the state of race relations in the U.S.

In a clip that was widely shared on social media, Biden noted that a racist white gunman killed three Black people in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, the same day the nation marked the 60th anniversary of the historic March on Washington where Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream Speech” at the Lincoln Memorial.

“I thought things had changed. I was able — literally, not figuratively — to talk Strom Thurmond into voting for the Civil Rights Act before he died. And I thought, ‘Well, maybe there’s real progress’,” Biden said, according to the official White House transcript . “But hate never dies. It just hides. It hides under the rocks. And when someone breathes a little oxygen in it, it comes out — roaring out.”

Many social media users quickly noted that Biden’s timeline didn’t add up.

“Strom Thurmond served until 2003 in Congress,” wrote one user on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Civil rights act was passed in 1964. Obviously a made up story by Biden once again. Pretty soon he’ll say he rode with Paul Revere.”

Indeed, Biden, a longtime U.S. senator from Delaware, had not even been elected when Congress approved the Civil Rights Act in 1964. He was still nine years away from being sworn in as one of the youngest senators in U.S. history in 1973 at the age of 30.

His time in the Senate certainly overlapped with Thurmond, who served as U.S. senator from South Carolina for nearly half a century, from 1954 to 2003.

But the Democrat-turned-Republican was a staunch supporter of racial segregation and voted against the original Civil Rights Act, which outlawed discrimination based on race, religion and gender.

Some social media users suggested the 80-year-old Biden was actually referencing the Civil Rights Act of 1991 , which strengthened provisions of the 1964 law dealing with employment discrimination. That bill passed overwhelmingly, with both Biden and Thurmond voting in favor .

But White House spokesman Andrew Bates said that was also inaccurate: Biden had intended to tout his work in the 1980s to win passage of a bill reauthorizing the Voting Rights Act.

The landmark 1965 law followed the Civil Rights Act and outlawed discriminatory voting practices such as literacy tests that were aimed at disenfranchising Black voters.

“He was highlighting his role in gaining Sen. Thurmond’s support for reauthorizing the Voting Rights Act, which Thurmond had previously opposed,” Bates explained in an email.

The White House spokesman cited news coverage from the era in which Thurmond, the then-Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, threatened to eliminate parts of the 1965 law.

Biden, as the ranking Democrat on the committee, promised at the time that he wouldn’t back down.

“If Strom Thurmond is serious about eliminating the Voting Rights Act, I’m going to fight it,” he said, according to a Wilmington News Journal story from 1980. “I’ll be visible in that fight.”