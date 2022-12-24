Posts mischaracterize Biden’s 2019 comments about Mexicans

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House ahead of the holidays, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Washington. Video from a 2019 rally in Texas has been cut to make it seem as though Biden made derogatory comments about Mexicans. The full video shows he was citing comments made by former President Donald Trump in 2015. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House ahead of the holidays, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Washington. Video from a 2019 rally in Texas has been cut to make it seem as though Biden made derogatory comments about Mexicans. The full video shows he was citing comments made by former President Donald Trump in 2015. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CLAIM: President Joe Biden said at a rally in Texas that he’s “going to take on those rapist Mexicans.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Video from the rally has been cut to change the meaning of what Biden said. He was not making derogatory comments about Mexicans. The full video of his remarks shows he was citing comments made by former President Donald Trump when he announced his candidacy for president in 2015 and referred to Mexican immigrants to the U.S. as “rapists.”

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a short segment from a 2019 campaign rally to make it appear Biden spoke negatively about Mexicans.

“I’m going to take on those rapist Mexicans,” Biden says in the video, followed by what appear to be shocked reactions from the crowd.

An Instagram post that shared the video had received more than 16,000 likes as of Saturday. “This is the drunk nut job running this country?” it stated.

But the video, from a 2019 campaign rally in San Antonio, is taken out of context. A review of the full video from the rally shows that Biden was referencing derogatory comments Trump made about Mexicans in 2015 while announcing his first run for president at Trump Tower in New York.

“This election is about the soul of our nation,” Biden states in the full video. “And Donald Trump has poisoned our soul. He fans the flames of hate. Hate groups, white supremacists here at home. Coming down the escalator when he announced in Trump Towers, he said — he was doing it before he hit the ground floor. You remember what he said? He said, ‘I’m going to take on those rapist Mexicans.’”

Trump did not say those exact words during his campaign announcement, but he did refer to Mexican immigrants coming to the U.S. as “rapists.”

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” he stated. “They’re not sending you, they’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems. And they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists, and some, I assume, are good people.”

At his 2019 rally, Biden spoke highly about immigrants and expressed his commitment to supporting asylum seekers and refugees.

“We’re a nation of immigrants,” he said. “People who came here from every country on Earth. An endless source of courage and optimism.”

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.