Post misleads on Biden’s reference to rival Trump

CLAIM: President Joe Biden called Donald Trump the “future president.”



AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Biden was speaking on Thursday about a disagreement he had with Trump and referred to him as “the former president and maybe future president,” immediately saying “bless me, Father,” before acknowledging he was “kidding.”

THE FACTS: Social media users are deceptively referring to a comment Biden made while speaking in Philadelphia about his budget plan.

“Joe Biden Just Something We Can Agree With,” one Facebook post reads. “He Just Called Trump The ‘Future President.’”

But Biden did not refer to Trump, who announced his 2024 campaign in November, in such definitive terms.

Biden was discussing the Paycheck Protection Program, established by Congress to help businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But guess what?” he said. “You may remember — I was running for office at the time, and you all might remember that the — I had a big fight with the former president and maybe future president — bless me, Father.”

Responding to boos, Biden said he was “kidding.”

Biden went on to reference Trump’s removal of inspectors general and said the Justice Department was pursuing individuals who wrongly sought and received COVID-19 relief money.

Biden is expected to announce his re-election campaign, despite resistance and concerns from some Democrats.

