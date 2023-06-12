Claims misrepresent 1,850 boxes of Biden documents at Delaware university

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., during the University of Delaware Class of 2022 commencement ceremony in Newark, Del., Saturday, May 28, 2022. The Associated Press on Monday, June 12, 2023 reported on social media posts falsely claiming Biden withheld 1,850 boxes of classified documents from his time as vice president. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

CLAIM: President Joe Biden withheld 1,850 boxes of classified documents from his time as vice president.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The National Archives and Records Administration says the boxes of files referenced in that figure are actually Biden’s Senate papers, which are housed at the University of Delaware. The federal agency told The Associated Press the files of Congress members are considered their personal property and are not subject to the same restrictions as presidential records, which are considered government property. While the FBI has searched the Delaware university records as part of a larger search for classified documents, there is no evidence they were withheld from authorities in any way.

THE FACTS: As former President Donald Trump faces federal charges of illegally hoarding White House documents, he has repeatedly drawn comparisons to 1,850 boxes of government records kept by President Joe Biden as proof he’s being unfairly persecuted.

“By the way, Biden’s got 1,850 boxes,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Georgia over the weekend. “He’s fighting them on the boxes. He doesn’t want to give the boxes and then they say, ‘Trump is obstructioning’.”

On social media, supporters have echoed the figure, suggesting Biden has been fighting the release of thousands of boxes of highly sensitive government documents dating from his time as vice president under former President Barack Obama.

“Joe Biden was withholding 1,850 boxes of classified documents from when he served as VP with no declassification authority,” reads one widely shared post on Facebook that lists the University of Delaware and other places where the allegedly sensitive documents were stored.

A popular tweet also compared the allegations against Trump to Biden’s “1800+ boxes of documents.”

But the 1,850 boxes referred to in these claims are being falsely conflated with classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president that have been found in other locations, such as one of his former offices in Washington and his Delaware home.

Instead, the university documents are from the Democrat’s many years serving in Congress as a U.S. senator from Delaware, according to the National Archives and Records Administration or NARA, and the University of Delaware. Biden donated the files to his alma mater more than a decade ago.

Daniel Holt, an assistant historian in the U.S. Senate’s Historical Office, also cited the chamber’s website, which states that “records created and maintained within a senator’s office are the property of the senator. ” The website also notes that senators typically donate their files to a research institution in their home state after leaving office, as they’re valuable primary source materials for foreign affairs, public policy, political science, American history and other studies.

David Super, a professor of law and economics at Georgetown University’s law school, agreed with the comments from the university and two government offices, adding that the documents Biden provided to the university aren’t subject to the Presidential Records Act, which Trump and his allies have frequently invoked.

“First, as its name implies, the Presidential Records Act covers only presidential records,” he wrote in an email. “Mr. Biden was incapable of creating records of his own presidency before he was elected president. As vice president, some of his records might have been PRA-covered because of his work for President Obama, but I have not seen any information suggesting that these boxes contain any such material.”

While the records are not currently available to the public, there is no indication Biden has resisted the FBI’s efforts to review or retrieve documents from the university — nor any other location where the agency has been investigating, added Super.

Indeed, the White House disclosed in January that a lawyer for Biden had located what was described as a “small number” of classified documents from his time as vice president during a search of a former office space in Washington. The documents were turned over to the Justice Department, as were an additional batch found at Biden’s house in Wilmington, Delaware. The FBI found even more during a subsequent search of the home.

The agency, which didn’t respond to emails seeking comment, also searched the documents at the University of Delaware this past winter, the AP reported at the time. So far, it hasn’t announced any findings from this location.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, which didn’t immediately respond.

Peter Bothum, a spokesperson for the University of Delaware, similarly deferred questions to the Justice Department, which oversees the FBI. But he also noted the university has created a website with additional details about the Biden senate papers in its holdings.

The more than 1,850 boxes of archival records arrived at the university library in June 2012 and cover Biden’s nearly four decades in the Senate from 1973 to 2009, when he resigned as one of the longest tenured senators in U.S history in order to become vice president.

An agreement between Biden and the university requires that the collection not become public until it is “properly processed and archived,” the website states. Until then, access is only available with Biden’s express consent. No such person has visited the collection since November 2019, and no documents have been added or removed during any such visits, it adds.

Super notes that nothing in public statements about the collection over the years suggest there’s anything detrimental to national security contained in them, either.

“He was found to have some classified information in his office, but the quantity was far less than 1,875 boxes,” the Georgetown law professor wrote. “So if we are going to be talking about Mr. Biden, we should be talking about actual sensitive documents, not the gross volume of documents he had.”

A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Monday. The Republican billionaire is set to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday, where he faces 37 counts related to the mishandling of sensitive government records, including retaining classified information, obstructing justice and making false statements.

