No, Biden didn’t rescind executive order fighting child sex trafficking

CLAIM: On his second day in office, President Joe Biden rescinded former President Donald Trump’s “executive order that helped combat child sex trafficking.”



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. There is no record of Biden rescinding such an order focused on child sex trafficking.

THE FACTS: Social media posts are accusing Biden of undoing a presidential action by his predecessor that worked to curb the sex trafficking of children.

“On his second day in office, Joe Biden rescinded Trump’s executive order that helped combat child sex trafficking,” reads a tweet that was shared as a screenshot on Instagram and garnered about 10,000 likes.

Another popular tweet similarly asked: “What does it say when Biden on his second day in office rescinded President Trumps executive order to fight child sex trafficking? SECOND DAY….”

The tweets provide no details about the referenced executive order or when it was signed.

But there is no record of Biden revoking such an executive order specific to child sex trafficking, and experts told The Associated Press they were unsure what the posts were citing.

“I am not aware of any executive order on child sex trafficking reversed by Biden,” said Bridgette Carr, a clinical professor of law and director of the Human Trafficking Clinic at the University of Michigan Law School.

Presidents do have the power to revoke or revise a predecessor’s executive orders. They exercise that authority by issuing a new executive order, as the Congressional Research Service explains.

Biden during his first few days in office did issue a flurry of executive orders to dismantle Trump policies. A review of the Federal Register shows that Biden issued 19 executive orders between his first day in office, Jan. 20, 2021, and Jan. 22, 2021.

During his presidency, Trump did issue some executive orders that related to human trafficking.

Trump signed an executive order in January 2020 titled “Combating Human Trafficking and Online Child Exploitation in the United States.” Among its provisions, the order instructed that the White House Domestic Policy Council “shall commit one employee position to work on issues related to combating human trafficking occurring into, from, and within the United States.” It’s unclear if that position is currently filled.

Biden did not revoke that order.

Trump also signed an order in February 2017 titled “Enforcing Federal Law With Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations and Preventing International Trafficking.”

Biden also did not revoke that order, though he did in December 2021 rescind one section of it dealing with a “Threat Mitigation Working Group” — which he replaced with a “United States Council on Transnational Organized Crime.”

The Biden administration in late 2021 also released an updated version of the National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking and has announced other federal efforts on the issue.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.