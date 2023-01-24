Video shows birds in Texas in 2017, not Ukraine

CLAIM: Video shows a murder of crows flying over Kyiv, Ukraine, signaling the “end of times.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video, which captures a flock of birds on a freeway in Houston, was originally posted in January 2017.

THE FACTS: Social media users shared an old video of birds flocking over a freeway with claims that it was recently filmed in Kyiv. The video, filmed from a car, shows the night sky full of black birds.

“WATCH Huge ‘murder’ of crows reportedly spotted flying over #Kiev, #Ukraine The end of times,” reads a post that shared the video on Monday. The video has more than 90,000 views.

Some social media users thought the video was computer-generated, while others misrepresented the video as though it were recent.

But the video was originally posted years ago on Instagram on Jan. 19, 2017, with the caption: “Dreamy. #houstontexas #tweets #houstoncity.” The user who posted the video, also recently posted the video on Facebook stating: “Thank you to everyone who has shared and liked my video.”

A geolocation search confirms that the video was filmed on a freeway, Interstate 610. The sign for the Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria hotel can be seen in the video.

