Experts warn that borax cleaning powder isn’t safe to ingest, as social media posts claim

FILE- This Wednesday, April 1, 2009 file photo shows Wendy Brooks as she cleans her windows with white vinegar and newspapers at her home in Phoenix. Brooks uses mostly borax and vinegar for the majority of her household cleaning. Borax can also be used to clean toilets. For an extra-strength cleaner, add vinegar to the borax. (AP Photo/Matt York, FILE)

FILE- This Wednesday, April 1, 2009 file photo shows Wendy Brooks as she cleans her windows with white vinegar and newspapers at her home in Phoenix. Brooks uses mostly borax and vinegar for the majority of her household cleaning. The Associated Press on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 reported on social media posts falsely claiming that ingesting borax can help with a range of health problems. (AP Photo/Matt York, FILE)

By Philip Marcelo
 
CLAIM: Taking borax daily can help with a range of ailments, including osteoporosis, kidney stones, chronic fatigue and erectile dysfunction.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Not only is there no evidence to support purported health benefits touted around the cleaning product, health experts say ingesting borax can be harmful or deadly to humans if swallowed.

AP News Verification
THE FACTS: Social media users are touting borax, a chemical compound commonly found in household cleaners as the latest wonder drug.

One widely circulating TikTok video features a woman claiming that taking just a small amount of the substance each day can help stave off osteoporosis, ease joint pain, break down kidney stones, fight chronic fatigue and boost testosterone levels for men dealing with erectile dysfunction, among other things.

“It’s super inexpensive and I’ve been using it for probably over two months now, and I have seen a drastic reduction in my joint pain,” the woman claims in the video, which at one point cuts to a package of borax that includes the words “detergent booster” and “multi-purpose household cleaner.”

But there’s nothing to support any of the health claims. In fact, experts stress that ingesting significant amounts of the household chemical can be harmful, if not deadly.

“If a person is ingesting borax for a health issue, they should be prepared for bigger health issues than the one they are trying to improve,” warns Liz Weinandy, a registered dietitian at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Even the detergent brand 20 Mule Team Borax, which helped popularize commercial use of the chemical when it was introduced in 1891, stresses on its website that its product isn’t intended as a dietary supplement and shouldn’t be used for bathing, applying to skin or ingesting.

The company recommends that if a person swallows the chemical, they should rinse their mouth with water or milk and immediately call a doctor.

“The health and safety of our customers is our top priority and we are working with our partners to address misinformation across social media channels,” the company said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “The improper use of Borax is deeply concerning, and we urge consumers to use this product – and all household products – only as directed. Purposefully ingesting or otherwise misusing it can cause serious harm.”

Experts say social media users appear to be conflating boron, a naturally occurring mineral, with borax, which is also naturally occurring and is produced when boron is combined with sodium, hydrogen and oxygen. The chemical compound also known as sodium borate, sodium tetraborate, or disodium tetraborate.

Boron is an essential element for plant growth so it’s readily found in fruits, vegetables and nuts, says Kelly Johnson-Arbor, interim executive director at the National Capital Poison Center in Washington, D.C.

Various companies make boron pills as dietary supplements for human consumption but the verdict is out on whether they’re truly beneficial, she said.

Studies have been conducted on rats, frogs, pigs and chickens for a host of health issues including spinal cord injury, reproduction, bone health, hormone levels and growth, while research on humans remains limited.

“We don’t fully understand all the ways that boron may affect the human body,” Johnston-Arbor explained. “Because of this, we don’t know the exact dose of boron or duration of use needed to cause beneficial health effects in humans.”

Indeed the National Institutes of Health, the nation’s primary scientific research agency, cautions on its website that boron isn’t considered an essential nutrient for humans and people should limit their daily intake until more research is done on its purported benefits.

Too much boron, the agency notes, can lead to nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rashes, headaches and convulsions in humans. Very high amounts can lead to death.

For adults, the recommended maximum daily intake of boron is around 20 milligrams, according to the NIH. For children ages 9 to 13, it’s no more than 11 mg, and for younger children, it’s as little as 3 mg.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in an emailed statement, noted that it’s illegal to use borax in food sold in the U.S.

Jeffrey Bernstein, medical director for the Florida Poison Information Center in Miami, said a healthy, balanced diet should provide all the boron a person requires.

“There is absolutely no need to be ingesting boric acid or borax to get more boron,” he said. “It’s even in coffee, wine and beer. So if you live only on beer, you’re going to get boron.”
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

