Manhattan DA Bragg not prosecuting parking attendant over shooting

CLAIM: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is charging a New York City parking garage attendant for attempted murder after he shot an alleged armed robber.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Police initially arrested the worker on charges of attempted murder, assault and gun possession over the Saturday incident, but Bragg’s office dropped the charges the following day. The man’s lawyer said a video of the altercation clearing his client of wrongdoing was sent to the DA’s office.

THE FACTS: As Bragg prepares to prosecute former President Donald Trump on criminal charges over hush money payments during his 2016 campaign, social media users are claiming Manhattan’s top prosecutor wrongly charged a man who tried to foil a robbery with attempted murder.

“New York City is a Joke: Manhattan Prosecutors Charge Victim of Assault With Attempted Murder,” wrote one Twitter user in a post that’s been liked or shared more than 11,000 times as of Monday.

But Bragg’s office isn’t prosecuting the man, a spokesperson for Bragg and the man’s lawyer confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday.



The shooting happened early Saturday morning when Moussa Diarra, 57, confronted a suspected thief in the parking garage where he worked, which is located near Moynihan Train Hall in midtown Manhattan.

Charles Rhodie, 59, shot Diarra twice before he was able to wrestle the handgun free and fire back, according to police. Both were hospitalized and initially charged with attempted murder, assault and gun possession.

Rhodie was also charged with burglary. It’s not clear what charges he’ll ultimately face or whether he still remains hospitalized. Spokespersons for police and Bragg’s office didn’t respond to follow up questions, and a lawyer for Rhodie couldn’t be identified.

Charles Clayman, Diarra’s lawyer, said video of the altercation was eventually located and sent to the DA’s office, clearing his client of wrongdoing.

“There’s no attempted murder charges and there never will be because my client was the hero and the victim, not the perpetrator,” he said by phone. “That’s the whole story.”

___

