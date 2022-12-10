ESPN did not use photo of ex-NFL player in Brittney Griner article

CLAIM: ESPN used a photo of former NFL player Larry Fitzgerald in an article on WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered photo. A screenshot of a real ESPN article was manipulated, exchanging a photo of Griner for one of Fitzgerald. The original article never used an image of Fitzgerald, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press.

THE FACTS: Griner returned to the United States on Friday after being detained for nearly 10 months in Russia after her arrest in February, when Russian authorities said she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and Phoenix Mercury pro basketball star has been making headlines since her release.

But many social media users are sharing an altered image of an ESPN article on Griner’s release that uses a photo of Fitzgerald instead of the basketball star, claiming that the media outlet was to blame for the error.

The image shows the ESPN logo above a headline that reads, “Brittney Griner freed in U.S.- Russia prisoner exchange,” and then below that: “Russia has freed Brittney Griner in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange that brings the WNBA star back to the United States after almost 10 months’ detention.”

Following the text is a photo of Fitzgerald in a white suit and black tie.

“This Is Crazy That Not Her ...... THE DISRESPECT IS REAL .......,” an Instagram post that shared the falsified image stated. It had received more than 50,000 views as of Friday.

While the headline and the first sentence in the image are from a real ESPN story on Griner’s release, the outlet did not use the photo of the former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver in its article.

The real article contains an embedded video that features Griner in place of a photo. Archived versions of the webpage also show the same 8:12 a.m. ET timestamp as the edited screenshot and feature the same embedded video with Griner.

ESPN’s official Twitter account also tweeted the outlet’s article on Griner’s release. The tweet contains an image of Griner — not Fitzgerald.

Andy Hall, an ESPN spokesperson, confirmed in an email to the AP that Fitzgerald’s photo was never used in the report.

“This is a fabrication,” he wrote. “At no point did ESPN use an image of Larry Fitzgerald in association with this story.”

Griner was freed in exchange for the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession in July and was sentenced to nine years in prison before the high-level prisoner exchange on Thursday.

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.