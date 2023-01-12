California police bill won’t affect attorneys, firefighters, military members

FILE - A California Highway Patrol officer stops a motorist who was suspected of speeding along Interstate 5 freeway on April 23, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. A new law removing citizenship requirements for California law enforcement recruits has been misrepresented on social media. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

CLAIM: California recently passed a bill that allows immigrants with work permits to become police officers, firefighters, attorneys and military service members.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: Partly false. A California law enacted this month removes statewide citizenship requirements for police and corrections officers, but has no effect on job requirements in other fields. There is no statewide requirement that all firefighters be citizens. Aspiring attorneys in the state have been able to pass the bar exam for years without citizenship or permanent legal status. Noncitizens can join the U.S. military but must have a green card, not a work permit.

THE FACTS: With the new year, a batch of California state laws governing everything from jaywalking to abortion access came into effect. In the week since, a post that misleadingly characterizes one of them has spread across platforms.

The post shows a photo collage of firefighters, police officers and people holding American flags. Above the collage, text reads: “California passes bill allowing immigrants with a work permit to become police officers, firefighters, attorneys, and even join the military.” One version of the post gained more than 970,000 views on TikTok.

But the claim misrepresents a recent bill applying only to law enforcement.

In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 960, which repealed existing citizenship requirements for peace officers, including police, corrections and highway patrol officers. Since the law was enacted on Jan. 1, candidates for these jobs now only need to be legally authorized to work.

Robert Gammon, a spokesperson for SB 960’s lead sponsor, state Sen. Nancy Skinner, confirmed that the new law only affects law enforcement.

“The parts about firefighters, attorneys and the military — that’s not in the bill,” he told The Associated Press.

Gammon said SB 960 didn’t prohibit local law enforcement officials from imposing additional citizenship requirements on their own departments. The new law just “repeals the statewide requirement.”

There are no equivalent state requirements for firefighters. Some large cities, such as San Diego and Los Angeles, explicitly say they accept noncitizen recruits for their local fire departments. Asked about its policies, California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection provided The Associated Press with a form that asked for work authorization documents, rather than specifically proof of citizenship.

People have been able to become attorneys in California even without permanent legal status in the U.S. since the signing of Assembly Bill 1024 in 2013 by then-California Gov. Jerry Brown. That measure specifically allows aspiring lawyers to be admitted to the state bar even if they are not “lawfully present” in the United States. Aidin Castillo, executive director of the University of California Immigrant Legal Services Center, told the AP that such a lawyer would still need to provide law firms or companies hiring them with work authorization.

Enlistees in the U.S. military must either be citizens or permanent residents – meaning they have a green card. The California State Guard requires applicants to either be citizens or permanent residents who have declared an intent to become citizens.

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at the AP .