Camel video does not show Saudi Arabia’s first snowfall in a century

CLAIM: A video of camels in the middle of a snowstorm shows Saudi Arabia’s first snowfall in 100 years.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Snow falls in Saudi Arabia every year or two, typically in the country’s northern regions at high elevations, a meteorologist told The Associated Press. The video was first posted online in 2021 by a nature photographer in northwest Saudi Arabia.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing the years-old video, claiming that it shows rare Saudi Arabian snowfall.

“Global warming strikes again, first snow in Saudi Arabia in 100 years,” one recent tweet featuring the video states. It had received nearly 52,000 likes and more than 14,000 shares as of Tuesday.

But snow is far more common than that in the country, and the video does not even show its most recent snowfall.

A Twitter user who describes himself as a nature photographer first posted the video to his profile in February 2021. He identified the video’s location as Jebal Ad-dhahr, a mountain in northwest Saudi Arabia about 86 miles (138 kilometers) from the city of Tabuk. Jebal Ad-dhahr has an elevation of 5,997 feet (1,828 meters).

Alan Reppert, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, told the AP that snow is not unusual in Saudi Arabia, especially in northern regions of the country with high elevations.

“It does snow in Saudi Arabia,” he said. “Not often, but usually once a year, once every other year.” Reppert added, however, that there is not typically much accumulation — usually only about an inch or two at most.

News reports from late December 2022 and early January 2023 have covered multiple snowfalls in Saudi Arabia.

