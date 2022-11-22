Canada isn’t mandating psychiatric treatment for unvaccinated

CLAIM: Canada is mandating psychiatric medication for those who refuse COVID-19 vaccines.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Canada has issued no guidance related to psychiatric medication and COVID-19 vaccines, according to the country’s public health agency. The claim misrepresents a section of a COVID-19 FAQ published by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, which states prescription medications and referrals to psychotherapy may be options for patients who have serious anxiety linked to vaccination. An example was later added to the page to specify cases such as “extreme fear of needles.”

THE FACTS: Social media users this week are distorting an FAQ page for Canadian physicians to falsely claim that Ontario’s regulatory agency for doctors is advising that unvaccinated people be diagnosed with mental health conditions and medicated.

Some users took the false claim even further, saying the entire country was going to mandate such actions.

“Canada is going to mandate psychiatric medication for those that refuse mRNA injections or any kind of vaccination,” wrote one Twitter user over the weekend, gaining more than 14,000 shares and nearly 20,000 likes.

The tweet shared a clip from an event hosted Wednesday by a former Canadian TV personality in which she interviews Dr. William Makis, a doctor who has shared COVID-19 misinformation in the past.

Makis states that CPSO “sent out a letter or a memo to all the doctors in Ontario” suggesting that they should consider “any of their unvaccinated patients” as having a “mental problem” and that they should be put on “psychiatric medication.”

Makis does not say that such guidance amounts to a mandate, even though others online did.

But CPSO did not mail or email out any specific guidance, or pass a mandate on the topic. And Health Canada, the country’s public health agency, also confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press that it has not issued guidance on COVID-19 vaccines and psychiatric medications.

A spokesperson for CPSO, Shae A. Greenfield, told the AP that the false claims are misrepresenting the agency’s COVID-19 FAQ for physicians.

The FAQ, listed under a section of the website called “Physician Advisory Service,” lists more than a dozen questions and answers related to COVID-19 care. Greenfield said the webpage has been updated throughout the pandemic, and the college occasionally sends out reminders directing doctors to the content.

One question in the “Pandemic-Related Practice Issues” section inquires: “Patients are asking me to write notes supporting a medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccines — what do I need to know?”

The answer goes on to explain that patients must have a legitimate medical condition that would warrant an exemption, and links to guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and the Ontario Ministry of Health on the topic, as well as information on what these notes must specify. A subsection of the answer addresses vaccine hesitancy among those with vaccine-related phobias or anxiety.

“It is also important that physicians work with their patients to manage anxieties related to the vaccine and not enable avoidance behaviour,” the answer says. “For example, for extreme fear of needles (trypanophobia) or other cases of serious concern, responsible use of prescription medications and/or referral to psychotherapy may be available options.”

This is the only mention of mental health issues, related medications or therapy. The answer does not advise that all patients who decline vaccination be diagnosed with a mental health condition and medicated, as falsely claimed online, nor does it go so far as to “mandate” it.

The section was updated this month to offer the specific example of trypanophobia after officials saw the response being “mischaracterized online,” Greenfield said. Previous versions had stated: “In cases of serious concern, responsible use of prescription medications and/or referral to psychotherapy are available options,” according to a record of the page archived online.

Still, Greenfield said that the section was intended to narrowly refer to extreme anxiety, such as trypanophobia, or other similar serious cases that could result in extreme anxiety to be vaccinated. It was not meant to apply broadly to all unvaccinated people, he said, adding that there’s “absolutely no truth” to the claims.

Makis said in an emailed response to the AP that CPSO’s changes amounted to lies.

“We included a suggestion that if there are patients who are not getting vaccinated because they have a phobia of needles — which is not the same as doubting the safety, efficacy, need of any specific vaccine — that doctors should treat their patients for that,” Greenfield said. “It can only, legally, be narrowly applied.”

