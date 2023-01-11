Posts mischaracterize CDC data on COVID-19 vaccine deaths

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shown Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Atlanta. Posts claiming the CDC reported COVID-19 vaccines have killed more than 16,000 Americans are mischaracterizing the agency’s data. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shown Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Atlanta. Posts claiming the CDC reported COVID-19 vaccines have killed more than 16,000 Americans are mischaracterizing the agency’s data. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CLAIM: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 16,000 American deaths had been caused by the COVID-19 vaccines as of Dec. 23.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. As of Dec. 23, the CDC reported that over two years it had received 18,007 preliminary reports through VAERS, a user-generated reporting system, of people dying after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. VAERS, run jointly by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration, relies on unverified reports submitted by the general public. It does not prove that vaccines caused the adverse events reported. Claims about the safety of the vaccines based on data from VAERS have been debunked by The Associated Press on multiple occasions.

THE FACTS: Peter McCullough, a Dallas cardiologist and outspoken vaccine critic, in recent days added to misleading claims on social media about deaths falsely identified as having been caused by the COVID-19 vaccines.

“The vaccine is killing people,” he states in a video on Instagram clipped from a podcast on which he appeared. “And it’s killing large numbers of people. It fulfills all the criteria for the Bradford Hill tenets of causality for a medicinal product causing death. Our CDC, as of Dec. 23, 2022, has over 16,000 Americans that have died within a few days of taking the vaccine and that’s probably a gross underreport.”

The post sharing the video had received more than 23,000 likes as of Wednesday. Videos of McCullough making this claim also appeared on Twitter.

McCullough, who did not respond to a request for comment, does not specify in the video where the CDC reported the data that he cites. But the figure he uses is closer to the CDC’s numbers from September. By Dec. 23, the number of people reported to have died after COVID-19 vaccination had increased to 18,007 based on preliminary reports submitted to VAERS from Dec. 14, 2020 to Dec. 14, 2022. Through Jan. 4, the most recent data available, that number was up to 18,533.

Martha Sharan, a spokesperson for the CDC, confirmed the most recent VAERS numbers on deaths, noting that they are “unconfirmed reports.”

Regardless, posts citing VAERS data to cast doubt on the safety of the vaccines leave out the important context that adverse events reported to the system are not verified, as the AP has reported. VAERS allows anyone to submit reports on any possible reactions after a vaccine, and has clear disclaimers that reports may “contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable.”

The system is passive, meaning people self-report their information. Health care providers and manufacturers are also required to submit adverse responses reported after vaccines, even if they don’t know whether the vaccine caused them.

While VAERS has many limitations on how its information can be used, the database is considered a first step in detecting issues and concerns that can then be investigated, experts have told the AP. No vaccine is 100% safe or effective, and rare adverse events are possible. VAERS identifies unusual patterns that can help alert medical professionals to probe further.

The CDC has confirmed just nine deaths caused by COVID-19 vaccines. Those cases were causally associated with rare blood clots caused by the Johnson & Johnson shot.

“When clinicians have actually reviewed death certificates, autopsy details, and medical records, an exceedingly small number of deaths has been deemed to be causally associated with the vaccine,” Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida, told the AP in an email.

The “Bradford Hill tenets of causality,” which McCullough refers to in the video, were established in 1965 by Sir Austin Bradford Hill, an English epidemiologist. Hill’s criteria “provide a useful framework for assessing the strength of epidemiologic evidence developed during a field investigation,” according to the CDC. For example, determining whether COVID-19 vaccines are actually causing people to die or if it only seems that there is an association.

“Sir Austin Bradford Hill never meant for a strict determination of causality,” Salemi explained. “His own words reflect that these were points of consideration when evaluating whether an association between an exposure and an outcome emerged because the exposure actually caused the outcome.”

Salemi also pointed out that applying Hill’s criteria to VAERS data to prove causality ignores “the quality of the underlying data and the likelihood of measurement error and misclassification,” given that VAERS reports are not verified.

More than 665 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the U.S. as of Wednesday.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.