Posts misrepresent video of Chicago school for at-risk students

CLAIM: A video of a student clashing with teachers shows a typical day in the Chicago public school system.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. The clip comes from a 2014 documentary web series about Moses Montefiore Academy, a since-closed specialized school within the Chicago Public School District for students with severe emotional and behavioral disorders.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a video clip from a documentary series to push the misleading claim that it represents what students experience broadly in Chicago public schools.

The video shows a heated exchange between school staff members and a young student. The child repeatedly yells curse words and refuses to cooperate with instructions, while trying to forcefully leave the room as a staff member blocks the door.

The clip spread widely on TikTok, receiving nearly 100,000 shares and almost 1 million likes since it was posted Dec. 31 with the caption “Chicago Illinois school system.”

Some people in the comments incorrectly suggested it showed Chicago schools under Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who became mayor in 2019, five years after the video was filmed.

“The public school system in the US is dysfunctional,” wrote one user who shared the video on Twitter. “Average day in Chicago public school,” wrote another.

However, the scene does not show a typical Chicago Public Schools classroom, but a therapeutic school for students with special needs, such as severe behavioral and emotional disorders. Many of its students had been expelled from other schools.

CPS said in a statement to The Associated Press that the clip “is not representative of the wider experience regarding District students, teachers and staff members.”

The scene being shared on social media was filmed in 2014 and first appeared in an episode of Vice News’ documentary web series “Last Chance High.” The series chronicled the experiences of staff and students at Moses Montefiore Academy on Chicago’s west side. Before its closure in 2016, Montefiore was CPS’s only elementary school of its kind to serve at-risk students in the district.

The clip comes from an episode titled “Expelled From Every Other School.” Vice Media Group and a filmmaker for the series did not respond to requests for comment.

“Most of the students at Montefiore have been kicked out of other schools for aggressive behavior, and many have been diagnosed with emotional disorders,” the episode’s description states. “Last Chance High takes viewers inside Montefiore’s classrooms and into the homes of students who are one mistake away from being locked up or committed to a mental hospital.”

Chicago Public Schools has faced criticism and teacher strikes in the past amid complaints of crowded classrooms and a lack of funding and resources. Community members and activists have also called for more activities and mental health resources for students to help combat crime and gun violence.

