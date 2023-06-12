Massachusetts church was not holding same-sex wedding when it was hit by lightning and burned down

CLAIM: A church in Boston was hosting a same-sex wedding ceremony when it was hit by lightning, sparking a fire that left no survivors.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The First Congregational Church in the town of Spencer — which is in central Massachusetts, not the Boston area — did burn down on June 2 after it was hit by lightning. But there was no wedding being held at the time, nor any injuries reported, the local fire chief told The Associated Press.

THE FACTS: The church caught fire on a Friday afternoon earlier this month when a storm was moving through the area, the AP reported.

Social media users initially shared video of the church engulfed in flames with posts containing homophobic rhetoric and criticizing the church’s stance on LGBTQ+ issues. The church’s Facebook page has published positive messages about Pride month in the past.

But in recent days, some users shared the footage with false claims that the blaze took place in Boston and that it occurred amid a same-sex wedding ceremony.

A video shared on TikTok and Twitter shows the steeple of a church building ablaze as it slowly falls to the ground.

“A church in Boston where homosexual couples who were conducting a wedding set’s on fire after being struck by lightning. God’s wrath,” reads one post of the footage on TikTok.

Another post on TikTok and Twitter also added the false claim that no one survived the fire.

“Church burnt down by a lightening, in Boston, In the USA, during a marriage ceremony of homosexual couple. No survival from the participants,” reads the post, misspelling “lightning.”

However, the historic church in Spencer — about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Worcester — was closed when the fire broke out, not hosting a wedding, according to Spencer Fire Chief Robert Parsons. No injuries were reported in the fire, which drew nearly 100 firefighters from close to 20 departments.

“There was no wedding going on and actually the church was closed up and locked. No one was working in the church,” Parsons said in an email

Parsons and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services also confirmed the cause of the fire was a lightning strike.

Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts fire service, said state police fire investigators worked with local officials to determine that the lightning started a blaze in the building’s attic, which rapidly spread through the wood-framed structure.

Parsons told the AP on Saturday that the building was a total loss.

