Austin and Houston aren’t cutting out meat and dairy to combat climate change, despite online claims

CLAIM: The Texas cities of Austin and Houston are part of a global alliance of cities seeking to eliminate meat and dairy products in order to combat climate change.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Officials with the two cities say they have no plans to impose such a ban. A spokesperson for C40 Cities, the alliance referenced in social media posts, says the group has suggested ways cities can reduce meat and dairy consumption, but it hasn’t called for an outright ban on the products, nor is it forcing member cities to adopt any of its recommendations.

THE FACTS: Social media users are claiming two major cities in the Lone Star State are planning to get their residents to stop eating meat and dairy products within seven years.

Many are sharing a screenshot that references the two cities’ involvement in a global effort to address climate change that has made urban food consumption one of its focuses.

“Austin and Houston to eliminate meat and dairy consumption by 2030?,” reads the screenshot, which also includes an image of a city skyline. “Both Austin and Houston are part of ‘C40 Cities,’ an alliance of mayors seeking to impact climate change and ‘cut their emissions in half by 2030’.”

“Two Texas cities are participating in an emissions-cutting program that seeks to end meat and dairy consumption,” wrote an Instagram user who shared the screenshot.

But neither Austin nor Houston is planning such a ban and the C40 Cities alliance doesn’t advocate for restrictions on the consumption of meat and dairy, despite what the posts claim.

Mary Benton, a spokesperson for Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, confirmed Thursday that the city has never considered eliminating meat and dairy consumption.

Shannon Stewart, a spokesperson for Austin’s Office of Sustainability, which has been looking at ways for the Texas capital to address climate change, similarly dismissed the claims as misinformation.

“Austin is not planning to ban meat, dairy, or private vehicles by 2030,” she wrote in an email.

Stewart acknowledged that food consumption is one of the focus areas of Austin’s Climate Equity Plan , which the city adopted in 2021.

But the food consumption section of the plan simply calls for prioritizing “regenerative agriculture,” promoting plant-based foods and minimizing food waste, among other things. There’s no mention of banning meat or dairy.

“This goal recognizes that plant-based foods have a lower climate impact and better health outcomes for individuals and focuses on increasing voluntary access to those foods,” Stewart explained.

Meanwhile Houston’s Climate Action Plan , which it released in 2020, doesn’t even include food consumption as a focus area. Instead, it’s focused on “Transportation, Energy Transition, Building Optimization, and Materials Management” – four sectors that generate most of the region’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to a press release at the time.

C40 Cities, in an emailed statement, added that no city affiliated with the global alliance has so far forced its residents to eliminate or severely restrict their meat or dairy consumption.

Founded in 2005, the alliance is currently chaired by London Mayor Sadiq Khan. It is made up of nearly 100 mayors worldwide committed to reducing their city’s emission in half by 2030, according to the organization’s website .

Some social media posts reference a C40 report from 2019 that examined “urban consumption,” or the use of building materials, food, clothing, transportation, electronics, household appliances and more, and its role in generating harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5°C World argues that by moving to a “plant-based diet, eating healthy quantities and avoiding waste,” cities can reduce food consumption-based emissions more than 30% by 2030.

Among the report’s suggestions for cities were adopting “meat free Mondays” at schools, building more community gardens, imposing regulations on fast food operators and supporting healthy food retailers.

But Mark Watts, the group’s executive director, stressed adopting the report’s recommendations isn’t a prerequisite for membership in the alliance.