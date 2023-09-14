Red Sox fire Chaim Bloom
Arm Holdings stock
NASA UFO report
Vikings vs. Eagles
Delta Sky Miles changes
AP Fact Check

Climate change doesn’t cause hurricanes. But it may increase their frequency and intensity

This Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 1:31 p.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Idalia, center, approaching Florida's Gulf Coast, and Hurricane Franklin, right, as it moves along the East coast of the United States, southwest of Bermuda. Feeding on some of the hottest water on the planet, Hurricane Idalia is expected to rapidly strengthen as it bears down on Florida and the rest of the Gulf Coast, scientists said. (NOAA via AP)

This Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 1:31 p.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Idalia, center, approaching Florida’s Gulf Coast, and Hurricane Franklin, right, as it moves along the East coast of the United States, southwest of Bermuda. The Associated Press on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 reported on social media posts suggesting that climate change isn’t real because more than 100 hurricanes have struck Florida since 1850. (NOAA via AP)

By Philip Marcelo
 
Share

CLAIM: Climate change isn’t real because Florida has had 119 hurricanes since 1850.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Scientists don’t believe climate change causes hurricanes but research has shown the gradual warming of the Earth’s surface may play a role in the intensity and frequency of the strongest ones.

More fact checks
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, a technician inspects filled vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the company's facility in Puurs, Belgium. On Friday, July 9, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is made up of 99.9% graphene oxide, a toxic compound. But, chemical and medical experts who are not associated with Pfizer confirmed to The Associated Press that there is no way graphene oxide would be found in the vaccine. (Pfizer via AP)
A new study doesn’t show Pfizer’s COVID vaccine causes ‘VAIDS’
A member of the State Border Guard of Ukraine waits to show weapons to U.S, Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he tours a State Border Guard of Ukraine Detached Commandant Office of Security and Resource Supply site Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in the Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)
No, the US did not send Ukraine $6 billion by mistake
Tahoe National Forest supervisor Eli Ilano, foreground, walks past a pile of cut down trees, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, near Camptonville, Calif. "The forests as we know them in California and across the West, they're dying," Ilano said. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Bill Gates-funded climate change venture doesn’t call for razing 70 million acres of trees

THE FACTS: As hurricane season bears down on the U.S. East Coast, social media users are once again using the annual arrival of the powerful storms to question the existence of climate change.

“Florida has had 119 hurricanes since 1850, but the last one was due to climate change,” reads one widely shared meme.

But the suggestion that climate change can somehow be disproven by centuries of recorded hurricanes is absurd, researchers say. Even the number of hurricanes cited in the meme, which has been around at least two years, is outdated.

“No one has ever claimed that hurricanes are new and are caused by climate change,” Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami, wrote in an email Thursday.

“Very intense, devastating hurricanes have been documented for hundreds of years,” he continued. “None of that negates the fact that climate change is happening and changing the atmosphere and ocean at rates we haven’t seen before.”

Gabriel Vecchi, a hurricane researcher at Princeton University who also directs its High Meadows Environmental Institute, agreed, adding that the question for researchers isn’t whether climate change causes hurricanes but what role it’s playing in their frequency and intensity.

“Climate change doesn’t cause hurricanes,” he wrote in an email. “We’re almost certain that hurricanes have been present in the Atlantic for at least the past few thousand years, and probably longer.”

Hurricanes, which are known as tropical cyclones elsewhere in the world, generally form over the ocean when the right mix of warm water, humid, moisture-rich air and low vertical wind shear combine, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

But there’s growing evidence that the impacts of climate change, such as rising sea levels, are already making the most severe hurricanes even more intense and increasing the likelihood that a developing hurricane will rapidly intensify, leading to more flooding and more powerful storm surges battering coastlines, experts say.

“It’s a law of nature that a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture,” McNoldy explained. “Sea level rise is also increasing the baseline upon which a hurricane’s storm surge occurs, making coastal flooding more likely and severe.”

Vecchi added that there’s already evidence that hurricane rainfall levels have increased due to global warming. But the jury is still out on whether climate change is impacting the frequency of major hurricanes, he acknowledged.

“Many of us think that the global warming signal on major hurricane frequency has not yet emerged from the noise and impact of other drivers,” Vecchi wrote. “Most studies suggest that the signal of global warming on hurricane intensity will grow and become more marked over the ongoing century.”

Related coverage
This GOES-East GeoColor satellite image taken at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows the eye of Hurricane Ian approaching the southwest coast of Florida. On Thursday, Oct. 6, The Associated Press reported on misleading claims suggesting that climate change isn’t real because hurricanes in Florida and across the U.S. haven’t increased in frequency, intensity or landfall in more than a century. (NOAA via AP)
Misleading claims downplay climate change’s effect on hurricanes
FILE - Soncia King holds onto her husband, Patrick King, in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as they walk through the flooded street to their home, after Hurricane Delta moved through the previous day. According to a study published in Nature Communications on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, climate change made the record-smashing deadly 2020 Atlantic hurricane season noticeably wetter. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Pouring it on: Climate change made 2020 hurricanes rainier
Waves slam the Oceana Pier & Pier House Restaurant in Atlantic Beach, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 as Hurricane Florence approaches the area. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
A warmer world makes hurricanes wetter and more intense

Besides its faulty premise, the widely circulating meme doesn’t even get the current number of hurricanes in Florida correct, notes David Zierden, Florida’s state climatologist based at the Center for Ocean-Atmospheric Prediction Studies at Florida State University.

From 1850 to last year, 124 hurricanes struck Florida within 20 miles of its coastline, according to NOAA’s hurricane database.

Factoring in Hurricane Idalia, which battered the state late last month, that number is now 125.
___
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Philip Marcelo
Reporter in Boston focused on immigration and race