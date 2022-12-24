CNN headline about billions for computer courses in Africa is fabricated

CLAIM: A CNN headline states, “Biden pledges $350 billion toward computer education courses for women in Africa.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The image is altered. CNN did not publish the headline, a spokesperson confirmed. Last week, Biden announced the Digital Transformation with Africa initiative, a plan to invest more than $350 million in financing that would expand digital access across Africa.

THE FACTS: An image featuring a fabricated CNN headline is circulating on social media misrepresenting a government funding initiative that President Joe Biden has announced for digital development Africa.

“Biden pledges $350 Billion toward computer education courses for women in Africa,” reads the bogus headline in the image. The post had more than 2,500 shares on Twitter.

A spokesperson for CNN confirmed to The Associated Press in an email that CNN did not publish the headline: “The image is fabricated and not something CNN reported.”

The fabricated image borrows from a CNN article published on Dec. 15 with the headline: “Biden says he’ll travel to Africa soon as he announces billions in new commitments.” The article has the same byline and photo of Biden as the fabricated post.

The AP reported last week that Biden has laid out billions in promised government funding and private investment for the continent for improvements in health, infrastructure, business and technology.

On Dec. 14, Biden told dozens of African leaders that the U.S. plans to commit $55 billion in investments to Africa over the next three years. He announced more than $15 billion in private trade and investment commitments and partnerships, the AP reported.

Biden misspoke during his remarks announcing the Digital Transformation with Africa initiative, saying he was working with Congress on a “$350 billion” investment for people across Africa to take part in the digital economy. The transcript was corrected to state “million” instead of “billion.”

Biden did mention women in his comments, highlighting an initiative that includes partnerships, including a collaboration between Microsoft and Visa to bring internet access to 5 million Africans, along with programs to train female entrepreneurs to code and other skills.

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at the AP .