Israel-Hamas war
Trump civil fraud trial
Sen. Menendez charged
Social Security benefits increase
Powerball winner
AP Fact Check

No, CNN did not stage a report about a rocket attack on the Israel-Gaza border

The CNN logo is displayed at the entrance to the CNN Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A CNN report during a rocket attack near the Israel-Gaza border was not staged, despite online claims. Audio was added to the footage to make it appear otherwise. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

The CNN logo is displayed at the entrance to the CNN Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A CNN report during a rocket attack near the Israel-Gaza border was not staged, despite online claims. Audio was added to the footage to make it appear otherwise. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

By Melissa Goldin
 
Share

CLAIM: Video shows CNN staged a news report in which its correspondent and her team sheltered in a ditch near the Israel-Gaza border during a rocket attack.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video’s audio was altered to make it appear the CNN team was being directed by someone off screen. In the actual report, which can be viewed on CNN’s website, a correspondent for the network describes the attack as it happens.

THE FACTS: As Israel prepares for a possible ground assault on the sixth day of the latest Gaza war, some on social media are sharing an edited version of a real CNN report, claiming it is evidence the network faked the segment.

The edited video shows Clarissa Ward, CNN’s chief international correspondent, and her team take cover in a ditch as rockets explode nearby. A man’s voice, which sounds as though it is coming from a phone, gives directions such as “try and look nice and scared” and “can you boost the volume on those explosions, please?”

Other news
People take pictures during the opening night of the Sphere, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. Social media users are sharing an alterd video of Las Vegas’ new attraction amid the latest Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Video showing Las Vegas’ Sphere projecting the Israeli flag is altered
Palestinian Christians attend Palm Sunday Mass in a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza City, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
A medieval church in Gaza was not razed by Israeli bombing, contrary to online posts
FILE - Palestinian militants from Hamas ride on a truck with their weapons during the funeral of militant Emad Abu Kados who was killed during clashes with Fatah gunmen in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, June 13, 2007. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa, File)
BBC did not report that Ukraine is sending arms to Hamas, a video was fabricated

“CNN EXPOSED FOR FAKING AN ATTACK IN ISRAEL,” reads one post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that shared the edited footage. It had received approximately 35,100 likes and more than 19,200 shares as of Thursday.

While the sound in the video being shared online was altered, the footage itself is real.

Emily Kuhn, a CNN spokesperson, wrote in an email to the AP that the audio “is fabricated, inaccurate and irresponsibly distorts the reality of the moment that was covered live on CNN.” She added that people should watch the real CNN report “in full for themselves on a trusted platform.”

In the actual report, Ward explains that she and her team had taken cover due to “a massive barrage of rockets” that they could then hear being intercepted by the Iron Dome, Israel’s missile defense system. Once it is safe, she shows viewers the area where Hamas launched a deadly incursion into southern Israeli towns on Saturday, igniting the current conflict, and gives an overview of what happened that day.

At least 2,700 people, from both sides, had been killed in the war as of Thursday. Thousands more have been wounded.
___
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Melissa Goldin
Melissa is a reporter/editor on the News Verification desk.