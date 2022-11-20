Posts misrepresent Raleigh booking photo as Colorado Springs club shooting suspect

CLAIM: A photo of a man in a black hoodie shows Anderson Lee Aldrich, who was identified by police as the gunman in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Social media users are misrepresenting a booking photo of Landen Christopher Glass, who earlier Saturday allegedly lost control of a truck pulling a float for a holiday parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, striking and killing a girl participating in the event. The photo was released by the Raleigh Police Department.

THE FACTS: After police on Sunday identified Aldrich, 22, as the gunman who killed five people and injured 25 at Club Q, social media users shared a photo of a different man, falsely claiming it showed the shooter.

“It’s Anderson Lee Aldrich, the Club Q shooter,” one Twitter user wrote in part on Sunday in a since deleted tweet.

Facebook users also shared the photo and suggested that it was Aldrich.

But the photo doesn’t show Aldrich. It shows Glass, 20, who was identified by police as the driver who lost control of a truck towing a float for a holiday parade in Raleigh Saturday and fatally struck a child, The Associated Press reported .

The booking photo of Glass was released by the Raleigh Police Department, the AP reported. The department said Glass was arrested and charged with reckless driving and other offenses.

Authorities in Colorado Springs were yet to release a photo of Aldrich as of Sunday afternoon.

Investigators were still determining a motive for the Club Q shooting, and the attack was being investigated to see if it should be prosecuted as a hate crime, said El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen. Charges against the suspect “will likely include first-degree murder,” he said. Two firearms, including a “long rifle,” were found at Club Q after the shooting, according to Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.