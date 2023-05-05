Post misrepresents House reimbursement change, spending cuts

FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, April 18, 2023. The Associated Press on Friday, May 5, 2023 reported on misleading claims circulating on social media that the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives is giving itself a pay raise even as it proposes slashing federal spending for military veterans. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

CLAIM: The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives is giving itself a pay raise even as it proposes slashing federal spending for military veterans.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. The House is enacting new regulations that were approved during last year’s Democrat-controlled session, which will allow members to expense certain costs such as rent and food while in Washington. It does not increase their base salary, though may result in members receiving more in reimbursements than they previously had. Meanwhile, federal spending cuts approved by House Republicans neither explicitly target nor exclude veterans’ benefits, which the GOP insists will be spared.

THE FACTS: A post circulating widely on social media claims House Republicans have hypocritically given themselves a pay bump even as they propose steep cuts in veteran’s aid and other critical federal spending amid the political showdown over the nation’s debt limit.

The criticism comes as a deadline looms for the Democrat-controlled Senate and the Republican-controlled House to reach an agreement to raise the country’s legally prescribed $31.4 trillion borrowing limit in order to avoid an unprecedented government default.

“Kevin McCarthy has quietly implemented a pay raise for members that could be $30,000+ per person,” reads the post, which has been liked or shared more than 11,500 times as of Friday. “It circumvents the Constitution by instead reimbursing their rent, utilities, & meals. While complaining about the debt and voting to cut veterans benefits.”

While it’s true Republicans are implementing changes that will allow House members to potentially collect more money from the federal government, it isn’t a GOP invention, and isn’t technically a salary increase.

Annual salaries for House members remain at the same $174,000 level set in 2009. But under the chamber’s new guidelines, House members are now allowed reimbursement for expenses while on official business in Washington, says Andrew Ballard, a professor of government at American University in Washington.

The tradeoff, he said, is that they’re no longer eligible for some of the same reimbursements while in their home districts.

“The change here is in what is reimbursable (and where),” Ballard explained in an email, noting that the chamber did not appropriate additional money for the change. “The money is coming entirely from the appropriations already given to Congress to pay for staff, office equipment, reimbursements, etc. but just shuffled around.”

The new policy, which is detailed in the House members’ official handbook and a recent memo, says members can reimburse for meals, lodging and other travel expenses on days the House is in-session or when attending official committee business.

The measure has received some criticism, with some reports estimating lawmakers could pocket as much as $34,000 a year in reimbursements without ever having to take a public vote on the matter. But supporters have argued the financial support is necessary to encourage those of less means to seek higher office.

“My guess is that the way this shakes out for most members is an increase in funds, but not to the level of $34k per year,” said Ballard.

Regardless, the change isn’t a Republican invention, as the post suggests.

It’s based on a bipartisan recommendation from the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, which was adopted in the waning days of the Democratic-controlled House last December, noted Molly Reynolds, a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution, a think tank based in Washington.

Chad Gilmartin, a spokesperson for Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, agreed, saying the move “simply provides administrative clarity” to what was ratified under the previous majority.

“It does not authorize any new money. It is optional for members to use and is fully transparent since it will all be disclosed publicly in the statements of disbursement,” he wrote in an email.

As to claims that Republicans are seeking to slash veterans’ spending, those are also not quite accurate.

House Republicans have approved legislation raising the nation’s debt limit by $1.5 trillion in exchange for reducing deficits by $4.8 trillion over 10 years. The proposal calls for achieving that by cutting discretionary spending to last year’s levels and placing an annual cap of 1% on spending increases going forward, among other measures.

But while it’s true the legislation doesn’t explicitly spare veterans’ benefits from the chopping block, it also doesn’t single them out, says Richard Arenberg, a political science professor at Brown University in Rhode Island.

The bill instead leaves the decision of what will ultimately be cut to the appropriations process that comes later, he said.

“The Democrats make a credible argument which the vagueness of the bill leaves open,” Arenberg wrote in an email. “At the same time, the lack of specificity undercuts any definitive statement about where the cuts might fall.”

House Republicans, for their part, promise they don’t intend to cut veterans benefits.

“Our appropriation bills will fully fund veterans’ health needs,” Gilmartin wrote. “Nothing in the Limit, Save, Grow Act puts that at risk or in doubt.”

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.