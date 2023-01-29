COVID-19 vaccines don’t contain HIV

Parsia Jahanbani prepares a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a mobile vaccine clinic operated by Families Together of Orange County Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Santa Ana, Calif. Social media users are sharing the false claim that the COVID-19 vaccines contain HIV. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CLAIM: The COVID-19 vaccines contain HIV.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. There is no evidence that any COVID-19 vaccine contains HIV, an expert in infectious diseases and vaccinology told The Associated Press. Experts have repeatedly shot down similar claims in the past, explaining that the vaccines also do not make recipients more susceptible to contracting HIV.

THE FACTS: An Instagram post featuring baseless claims that the COVID-19 vaccines contain HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, has spread widely online in recent days.

The post, which was viewed over 18,000 times, features a video with audio of someone stating, “The COVID-19 shot contains HIV.” The post’s caption also includes the same claim, and also says: “So many Vaccine Aids victims.”

The claim is baseless. The COVID-19 vaccines do not contain HIV, according to John Swartzberg, a clinical professor of infectious diseases and vaccinology at the University of California, Berkeley.

“I know of NO evidence that any SARS CoV2 vaccine (for that matter, any FDA approved vaccine) contains HIV,” Swartzberg wrote in an email to the AP on Sunday.

HIV is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If untreated, it can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, or AIDS.

Various conspiracy theories falsely linking the COVID-19 vaccines to HIV and AIDS have spread online in the past, and other experts have reiterated that there is no connection. “There is nothing in the COVID vaccines that contain either HIV or increase a body’s susceptibility to contracting HIV,” Dr. Monica Gandhi, associate chief of the division of HIV, infectious diseases and global medicine at the University of California San Francisco Medical School, told the AP in 2021.

As experts have noted, clinical trials testing the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines and data from administering the shots globally found no evidence that vaccinated individuals are more susceptible to contracting HIV in general.

A similar conspiracy theory falsely claiming that vaccines are causing a new illness called “VAIDS,” short for vaccine acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, has circulated in the past. There is no evidence that the vaccines cause any kind of immune deficiency condition, let alone AIDS, experts previously told the AP.

