COVID-19 PCR tests are not human cloning devices

Dr. Sabrina Solt conducts an appointment-only coronavirus drive-thru COVID-19 swab test site at Impact Church, Monday, May 4, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. A study has not proved that COVID-19 PCR tests are actually human cloning devices, despite claims otherwise on social media. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CLAIM: A study proves that COVID-19 PCR tests are actually human cloning devices.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The 2015 paper describes how to clone a gene using a technique called polymerase chain reaction, or PCR. COVID-19 PCR tests create copies of a certain region of the virus’ genetic material to help detect whether the virus is present in a patient’s sample, experts told The Associated Press. But gene cloning is completely different from reproductive cloning, which is used to create an identical copy of an entire person or animal.

THE FACTS: The false claim has spread on social media in recent days, with posts sharing a clip from “The Stew Peters Show,” an online political talk show that has previously spread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

The clip features an interview with a woman named Ariyana Love, who describes herself as a naturopathic doctor on her website. Peters introduces Love and claims she has proof “that COVID PCR tests are actually not tests at all, but that they’re linked with human cloning technology.”

Love says in response: “The PCR kits have never been about testing for COVID as people were told. It is about cloning. They are cloning devices. And this has been admitted to by the NIH. It’s on their website in a study entitled, ‘Molecular cloning polymerase chain reaction: an educational guide for cellular engineering.’”

But the 2015 paper, published by the peer-reviewed Journal of Biological Engineering five years prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, proves no such thing. It describes how to clone a gene using PCR, a process distinct from reproductive cloning, co-author Sayed Shahabuddin Hoseini told the AP.

“Reproductive cloning is something completely different from gene cloning, although they have the name of ‘cloning’ shared between them,” said Hoseini, who was a Ph.D student at Germany’s Hannover Medical School when he co-wrote the paper. “It’s like comparing apples with, not even oranges. I would say apples with airplanes.”

The National Institutes of Health’s National Human Genome Research Institute describes PCR as a technique to “amplify,” or copy, small segments of DNA, in order to create a sufficient amount for analysis.

“This allows laboratories the ability to study the function of a gene (whether that be from a bacteria, plant or human),” Matthew Binnicker, the director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, told the AP. “However, this should not be confused with human cloning.”

In the case of COVID-19 PCR tests, a region of genetic material unique to COVID-19 is copied enough times so that laboratory instruments can detect whether the virus is present in a patients’ sample, Hoseini and Binnicker explained.

In contrast, reproductive cloning involves extracting the entire nucleus of a cell from a human or animal, transferring that nucleus to an egg cell and implanting the egg in a uterus to fully develop.

Genome samples obtained through PCR tests do not contain other elements present in a cell’s nucleus that are necessary for it to survive, such as proteins, minerals and vitamins. This is one of the reasons it would be impossible to clone someone using such samples, according to Hoseini.

“Let’s say you design, you do thousands of PCRs and copy the whole genome of a cell,” he said. “So then what? You have lots of genetic material sitting there. You cannot make the nucleus of a cell like this.”

Love and “The Stew Peters Show” did not respond to requests for comment.

