Video misuses COVID-19 test to cast doubt

CLAIM: A video shows that dropping juice onto an iHealth COVID-19 test panel returns a positive result, meaning the tests are unreliable.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Dropping the highly acidic juice onto the test panel can cause the pH value to change “excessively,” leading to a false positive result, iHealth Lab’s medical research team told The Associated Press in a statement. The juice does not contain COVID-19, nor does it mean the test doesn’t work properly with correct use.

THE FACTS: A video showing someone adding drops of a “peach punch” drink to a COVID-19 test to reveal a positive result is being shared online to undermine the reliability of the at-home kits, three years into the pandemic.

The clip shows a user inserting a test swab into the juice, before tapping it into a rapid antigen test from iHealth Labs, Inc.

“I need answers,” the Facebook user captioned the video, which received more than 4,000 likes and nearly 2,000 shares.

But the manufacturer says the tests aren’t supposed to be used in that way, leading to a false positive result.

IHealth Labs explained that if the pH value changes excessively during the testing process, structures in the test can be damaged, leading to “non-specific binding” at the test result line on the panel. Non-specific binding occurs when a substance binds to unintended receptors.

“It is worth noting that adding acidic substances, such as juice or soda, can alter the pH value of the test card and lead to inaccurate test results,” the company’s medical research team said in a statement to the AP. “Therefore, when using the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit, it is important to strictly follow the instructions and avoid external factors that can interfere with the accuracy of the test results.”

The company’s tests are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA recommends following the test’s step-by-step instructions exactly to perform the test and to read the results.

Social media users have shared similar claims in the past, alleging that pouring water on home COVID-19 tests can also give a positive result, meaning COVID-19 may be in drinking water or that the tests don’t work.

But medical experts previously told the AP that COVID-19 tests are designed to be used in an exact way, similar to any other medical testing devices.

Dr. Nam Tran, the senior director of clinical pathology at the University of California, Davis, who served on the California COVID-19 testing task force told the AP in December 2021 , when the claim spread about drinking water, that running a sample not intended for a test can lead to inaccurate results.

“The device was designed to test for a certain thing and as you deviate from what it was designed to do, it will give perhaps sometimes unpredictable results,” he said.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.