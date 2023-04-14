UK data misrepresented in false COVID-19 vaccine claim

FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. U.K. government data has been misinterpreted to falsely claim that 600,000 Americans die from COVID-19 vaccines each year. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CLAIM: Six hundred thousand Americans die from COVID-19 shots each year.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The number is based on an extrapolation of misinterpreted U.K. government data. Only nine deaths caused by COVID-19 vaccines have been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those cases were causally associated with rare blood clots caused by the Johnson & Johnson shot, which has been largely sidelined by officials.

THE FACTS: Conservative news site The Florida Standard published an article this week that gave new life on social media to an erroneous claim made by insurance analyst Josh Stirling last year at a COVID-19 vaccine roundtable hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin.

“600,000 Americans Per Year Are Dying From COVID Shots Says Top Insurance Analyst,” reads the article’s headline, which was shared on Instagram. As of Friday, the post had received more than 5,000 likes.

The article summarizes Stirling’s comments and includes a clip from that portion of the roundtable. In the clip, Stirling discusses an analysis of U.K. government data he produced along with other insurance professionals that shows an increased mortality rate in the U.K. for people who were vaccinated against COVID-19.

“If you were to take these numbers and apply them to the United States, that ends up being something like 600,000 excess deaths per year in the United States from this higher vaccine-induced mortality,” he concludes.

But the analysis on which Stirling bases this estimate misrepresents data published by the U.K.’s Office for National Statistics. The data shows deaths in England broken down by each person’s COVID-19 vaccination status and age. However, the data does not claim that a COVID-19 vaccine caused their death — it simply says whether or not they were vaccinated.

There are multiple other reasons Stirling’s findings are faulty, experts told The Associated Press.

Sarah Caul, head of mortality analysis at ONS, explained that while the data does track mortality rates based on vaccination status, there are more variables at play which may contribute to a loss of life.

“Other important differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations may remain, which can affect the mortality rates, particularly where more clinically vulnerable people have been prioritised for vaccination or where the number of people with a particular vaccination status is small,” she wrote in an email. “When most of the population is vaccinated, most deaths are in vaccinated people. Sadly, people die all the time, of all causes, regardless of vaccination status.”

Spencer Fox, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Georgia, made an assessment similar to Caul’s. He explained, for example, that people who were vaccinated against COVID-19 were generally older and less healthy than those who weren’t.

“You would expect those who were vaccinated on average to have higher baseline mortality rates — imagine comparing mortality rates of those in their 20s to those in their 70s,” he wrote in an email.

Fox confirmed that “the 600,000 number is an extrapolation of incorrectly interpreted UK data to the US” and that “there are many demographic and vaccination differences between the regions that would also make this type of extrapolation fraught.” He added that “there is no way that 600,000 deaths caused by the vaccine go undetected and unreported in the country.”

Sheena Cruickshank, an immunologist at the University of Manchester, wrote in an email that “base rate bias,” a phenomenon in which “people tend to ignore the general prevalence of a thing in favour of their taken on the information,” may have also contributed to what she called “a spurious correlation.”

The CDC has confirmed just nine deaths caused by COVID-19 vaccines. Those cases were causally associated with rare blood clots caused by the Johnson & Johnson shot. As a result, that vaccine has been largely sidelined by officials. Severe reactions are rare. More than 674 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the U.S. as of Friday.

Neither Stirling nor The Florida Standard responded to a request for comment.

