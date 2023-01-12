Claims linking COVID vaccinations to ICU admissions are misleading

Nurse manager Sue McGrady receives the Pfizer vaccine at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital Vaccination Hub in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. The Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 reported on misleading claims that New South Wales public health data showed people vaccinated against COVID-19 are more likely to end up in a hospital intensive care unit than those who are unvaccinated. (Toby Zerna/Pool Photo via AP)

Nurse manager Sue McGrady receives the Pfizer vaccine at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital Vaccination Hub in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. The Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 reported on misleading claims that New South Wales public health data showed people vaccinated against COVID-19 are more likely to end up in a hospital intensive care unit than those who are unvaccinated. (Toby Zerna/Pool Photo via AP)

CLAIM: Public health data from Australia shows people vaccinated against COVID-19 are more likely to end up in a hospital ICU with the virus than those who are unvaccinated.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. While data does show higher admission rates among those with more vaccine doses, public health officials and virus experts say that doesn’t prove that receiving the shot itself makes you more likely to be hospitalized. Vaccinated people are expected to represent the bulk of ICU admissions because nearly every adult in Australia has received the immunization by now. Experts argue that old age and chronic conditions such as heart disease or diabetes are the primary factors determining who ends up in the ICU with COVID, and those people are more likely to have had more boosters to protect themselves.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a bar chart purportedly showing the number of ICU admissions for COVID patients in New South Wales, a state on the country’s east coast that includes Sydney.

The chart suggests that from November to December of last year, 173 people with four or more vaccine doses were admitted to the ICU in the state, compared to 95 people with three doses, 60 people with two doses and six people with a single dose.

No unvaccinated person was placed in the ICU during the two-month span, according to the chart, which includes a hyperlink to the NSW health ministry’s weekly coronavirus reports.

“In Australia, the more doses of vaccine you’ve received, the more likely you are to end up in the ICU. Is this how vaccines normally work?” wrote one Twitter user who shared the chart in a post that’s been liked or shared more than 17,700 times as of Thursday.

“MASSIVE mRNA FAILURE,” wrote another Twitter user in a post that’s been liked or shared more than 28,000 times as of Thursday. “Every single person who was hospitalized with covid in NSW Australia was vaccinated. ZERO unvaccinated hospitalized.”

The chart doesn’t match any specific figures in the ministry’s weekly reports, which give data for the previous 14 days of ICU admissions, broken down by vaccination status and other categories such as age and gender. But the graphic’s main takeaway is generally accurate: there are far more vaccinated people in the state’s ICUs than unvaccinated people.

The ministry’s report covering the last two weeks of December, for example, found 58 people with four or more doses were admitted to the ICU, compared to 29 with three doses, 17 with two, one with a single dose and zero with no doses.

Regardless, public health officials, epidemiologists and statistic experts say such figures don’t prove that receiving more COVID shots increases the likelihood of being seriously hospitalized, or that COVID vaccines aren’t working.

For one, the raw number of COVID-19 infections among vaccinated people should be higher than in the unvaccinated population at this point in Australia, the national government’s Department of Health and Aged Care wrote in an emailed statement Wednesday.

After all, there are vastly more people vaccinated than there are unvaccinated in the country. More than 97% of people over the age of 16 have received at least one vaccine dose; more than 70% have received at least three, according to national health data.

“They are making a really silly argument and ignoring key factors,” Jeffrey Morris, director of the biostatistics division at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in Philadelphia, wrote in an email. “It is meaningless to look at total numbers like this.”

Public health officials and outside experts argue the online claims ignore other factors -- namely old age and chronic health ailments -- that are the true drivers of ICU admissions.

Those aged 70 or older accounted for nearly half of all ICU admissions and 87% of all deaths in New South Wales in the final weeks of December, according to the NSW report for the end of December.

The agency’s most recent weekly COVID report, which was released Thursday, shows there were 92 COVID-19 deaths in the past week -- only four of them among people under the age of 65.

“The assertions made in these social media posts are completely incorrect,” the health ministry wrote in an emailed statement. “There is no evidence to support the notion that vaccination increases a person’s chances of hospitalisation from COVID-19. To the contrary, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations is the most important factor in protecting against serious outcomes from infection.”

Ian Marschner, a biostatistics professor at the University of Sydney, called the misleading claims a “classic case of what statisticians call ‘confounding’,” or making a causal link between two variables when there are other main drivers.

“The relationship between Covid-19 vaccination and ICU admissions is not a causal relationship,” he explained in an email. “It is just a correlation that can be explained by the underlying risk factor differences between those who are highly vaccinated and those who are not.”

Daniel Demant, a public health lecturer at the University of Technology in Sydney, agreed when asked to review the widely circulating chart.

“If this data would be adjusted for age, disability and immunocompromising conditions, we wouldn’t see a difference,” he wrote in an email.

“This is really misleading stuff,” Fiona Stanaway, a clinical epidemiology professor at the University of Sydney, added in an email. “People are more likely to be vaccinated and have boosters if they are older and have comorbidities and these factors are what are resulting in the ICU admission, not vaccination status.”

