No link between COVID vaccines and placental abnormalities

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. On Thursday, April 20, 2023, The Associated Press reported on posts that falsely claimed COVID-19 vaccines negatively affect a mother's placenta. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

CLAIM: Placentas of women vaccinated against COVID-19 are abnormal and the women are unable to carry pregnancies to full term.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Research shows no link between COVID-19 immunizations and problems with the placenta, and many vaccinated women have carried their pregnancies to full term. On the contrary, women who get infected with the virus while pregnant have an increased risk of placental abnormalities. Medical experts recommend COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy to protect against severe symptoms and reduce the risk of pregnancy complications.

THE FACTS: A video with thousands of likes on Instagram this week is pushing the false narrative that COVID-19 vaccines negatively affect the placenta, the organ that grows inside the uterus to connect a mother to the fetus during pregnancy.

The narrator in the video recounts a midwife’s alleged observations of placentas from vaccinated women, reporting that the organs were “silver-gray” in color, “shrunken” in size, and “pancake-like” in shape.

“Many midwives are reporting that they have to deliver babies early because the placenta can’t sustain a full-term baby,” the narrator in the clip says. “For sure, since the vaccines rolled out, she said she’s seeing no normal placentas. I asked her to send me an image of a normal placenta post-2020, and she said she doesn’t have any; they’re all compromised.”

But hundreds of thousands of people who are pregnant have received COVID-19 vaccines and had healthy pregnancies, often carried to term, according to gynecologists.

And experts who have studied the placentas of vaccinated people say there is no increased risk of placental abnormalities associated with COVID-19 vaccination.

“For our research, we looked at 60 different placental anomalies that cover the whole range of pregnancy complications and found no association between vaccination and problems with the placenta,” said Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, an assistant professor of pathology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.

In addition to Goldstein’s research, another study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2022 found “no significant difference in placental findings between the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups, further emphasizing the safety of vaccination during pregnancy.”

Goldstein, who said he personally examines 500 to 600 placentas a year in his role as a physician, said he’s seen no major uptick in any abnormality, or any other indication of a link between vaccination and placental complications.

On the other hand, studies have shown that being infected with COVID-19 is associated with a higher risk of having an abnormal placenta.

For example, women who get COVID-19 while pregnant can get SARS-CoV-2 placentitis, where the virus spreads from the respiratory tract through the bloodstream to the tissue of the placenta, according to Goldstein. This rare condition can cause stillbirths, and experts believe vaccination can help prevent it.

Pregnant women who get COVID are also more likely to have placentas that look like those of women with severe preeclampsia, a serious pregnancy complication, according to Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a gynecologist and professor at the Yale University School of Medicine.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists also said there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines have a negative impact on placental health. The group recommends that anyone who is pregnant be vaccinated against COVID-19.

