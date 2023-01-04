Video of snow-covered deer is from Kazakhstan, not the US

CLAIM: A video of people helping a deer whose head is covered in snow was recorded in the U.S. during a massive winter storm that killed at least 34 people in late December.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video of the snow-covered deer was recorded in Kazakhstan and has been online since at least March 2021, when it was featured in a local news report. The deer in the video appears to be a species that is not native to North America, a wildlife ecology expert told The Associated Press.

THE FACTS: A video showing people removing snow from the face of a small deer in a flat, snow-covered landscape has circulated widely on social media in recent days, with many users claiming it was filmed amid the recent extreme weather in North America.

In the footage, the deer can be seen standing in a road, and then laying on the ground while a person removes snow packed around the animal’s face. Claims that it was taken recently in the U.S. or Canada circulated in both English and Spanish.

“This extreme cold weather across many parts of the USA & Canada has been extremely harsh for people & wildlife,” one Twitter user wrote on Dec. 27 in a tweet that was shared over 17,000 times. “This crazy footage shows two walkers who spotted a deer with its mouth,eyes & ears completely frozen over.”

“In the face of extreme cold in the United States and Canada, two people found a small deer on a road with its snout, eyes and ears completely frozen, so they stopped to help clear the snow from its head,” a Facebook user wrote in Spanish on Dec. 28.

But the footage was recorded in Kazakhstan and has been online since at least March 2021. A media outlet in Kazakhstan published a news report featuring the video dated March 2, 2021. The report notes that it was filmed by one of two brothers who were driving in Kazakhstan.

A Facebook user matching the name of one of the brothers identified in the report, Abylaikhan Kuandyk, shared a version of the video published by Russian news outlet RT on March 8, 2021 and wrote in the post, “Me and my Brother Nurzhan Makayev.” The Facebook user did not immediately respond to the AP’s request for comment.

The deer shown in the video clip is likely a roe deer, Timothy Van Deelen, a professor of forest and wildlife ecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told the AP. The species is prevalent in Eurasia and is not native to North America.

“I’m pretty convinced it’s a roe deer,” Van Deelen said. “The roe deer is widely distributed across Europe and Eurasia. It’s frankly the ecological analogue of the white-tailed deer here in North America.”

The absence of a white throat patch or bright white hair on the belly of the deer in the video indicates that it is not a white-tailed deer, Van Deelen added. The deer in the video also appears to have white rump akin to that of a roe deer.

The winter storm that hammered the U.S. in late December stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico, the AP reported. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning as of Dec. 25. The storm trapped some residents inside houses due to snow drifts and knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.