A video of a woman scaling a wall is computer-generated, not a 19th century demonic possession

By Melissa Goldin
 
CLAIM: A video of a woman scaling a brick wall while holding another woman by the hair is footage of a demonic possession in 1896.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video, titled “Wall Crawler,” was created by a French visual effects artist and originally posted to their Instagram and YouTube accounts in 2019.

THE FACTS: Social media users have misrepresented the video in recent days, erroneously claiming that it shows authentic footage taken at the end of the 19th century.

In the video, a woman climbs a brick wall with one hand while holding another woman by the hair as she swings violently from side to side. The climbing woman then pauses before dropping her victim. Eerie music plays in the background.

“This is so scary,” reads a caption on a version of the video shared on Instagram. “This is footage of an ACTUAL Demonic Possession in 1896.” As of Tuesday, the post had received more than 9,700 likes.

But the video is not footage of a spiritual attack, nor is it 127 years old. It was created by a French visual effects artist who posts their work online under the username MBG Core and identifies themself as “Marc” on their Instagram account. “CGI. 3D Generalist. Creator of all content on this account,” the profile states.

The artist did not return a request for comment, but spoke about this video with French online magazine Wertn in an interview published in January 2020.

MBG Core first posted the video to their Instagram and YouTube accounts in August 2019, receiving millions of views on both platforms. “WALL CRAWLER by MBGCORE,” states the caption on the former post.

Both accounts also feature other videos with a similar aesthetic, and additional footage showing how some of the artist’s visual effects were created digitally.

MBG Core reposted the wall-climbing video on Instagram and Twitter earlier this year. In replies to commenters, the artist explained that they made the clip with a graphics program called Endorphin and Marvelous Designer, a popular application for creating realistic-looking 3D clothing.

Motion picture cameras did exist in 1896, but the caliber of this video — such as its smooth image stabilization and high quality resolution — is reflective of modern technology.
___
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.