Videos don’t show real people vanishing. They were made by a Christian group to depict the Rapture

CLAIM: Videos show children vanishing from a school bus and adults disappearing from a city street, among other places.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The videos were created by a Christian organization to illustrate how the Rapture would appear on camera and encourage people to learn more about the group’s religious message.

THE FACTS: The Christian videos are circulating widely on social media without their original context, instead featuring captions that falsely claim they show real people dematerializing with no logical explanation.

One video posted to TikTok, which had been viewed approximately 11.5 million times as of Tuesday, looks like CCTV footage of children on a school bus. As the driver is instructing them to sit still, the kids all vanish at once and the driver then seems to narrowly avoid an accident. “All the children Mysteriously Disappear from this Bus,” reads text above the footage.

Other similar videos variously depict the disappearances of two people talking on a city bench, patients and hospital staff, and restaurant patrons. As of Tuesday, they had collectively received more than 1 million views on TikTok.

But none of the videos show real-life events. Turning Point Ministries, a Christian organization founded by prominent pastor David Jeremiah, created them to provide a visual preview of the Rapture as part of its fall campaign.

The Rapture is a belief held by some Christians that Jesus will one day return to Earth and bring believers back to heaven with him.

Shannon Mann, a Turning Point spokesperson, called the videos “a CGI dramatization of the anticipated prophetic event called the Rapture” in an email to The Associated Press.

The full versions direct viewers to a website dedicated to Turning Point’s “Perhaps Today!” campaign, which describes the videos as “pre-enactments” — a play on the word reenactment. It explains that they were made with the “aim to create content so intriguing that the world will want to stop and consider the reality of this imminent prophetic event and look to the Word of God for the answers to their spiritual questions.”

Each video was filmed as if captured on devices that abound in modern society, such as cell phone, security and doorbell cameras, the site says.

Mann added that while Turning Point is “thrilled that some of these pre-enactment videos have gone viral and are being shared by many on social media,” some people have removed the final graphic with the campaign’s web address and shared the clips “on their own without any context.”

