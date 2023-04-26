DeSantis didn’t order National Guard to Disney World, claim is satire

FILE - The newly painted Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is seen with the the crest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the theme park on Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not ordered the National Guard to block all entrances to Disney World. The claim stems from a satirical article. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

CLAIM: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called in the National Guard to block all entrances to Disney World.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The claim stems from a satirical article. Spokespeople for DeSantis and the National Guard confirmed to The Associated Press that the military force has not been dispatched to the House of Mouse.

THE FACTS: The claim spread Wednesday amid news that Disney had sued DeSantis in an effort to regain control of the resort’s self-governing district.

While many users linked to the original satirical article, the posts presented its claim as real.

“DeSantis is a real schmuck,” reads one tweet sharing the claim. Another tweet states: “Welcome to #Desantis #Fascist #Florida - National Guard blocks #Disney World - Desantis culture wars hurts Florida economy.”

“Can not believe DeSantis called out the National Guard to block people from entering Disney World! Armed guards to prevent citizens from having a happy day at the park! WTH!” reads one Facebook post.

The bogus claim began on Mouse Trap News, a Disney-themed satire website that states on its “About” page that it publishes “fake stories about Disney Parks stuff.” Each article on Mouse Trap News also states that it is a “totally made-up story.”

Nahaku McFadden, a spokesperson for the National Guard, and Jeremy Redfern, the governor’s deputy press secretary, also confirmed that there is no truth to the claim.

“There are no requests for the National Guard to support any missions to Disney World from Governor DeSantis,” McFadden wrote in an email to the AP.

The fight between Disney and DeSantis began last year after Disney, facing significant pressure, publicly opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades, referred to by critics as “Don’t Say Gay.”

As punishment, DeSantis took over Disney’s self-governing district and appointed a new board of supervisors to oversee municipal services in the conglomerate’s resort. However, before the new board came in, Disney pushed through a last-minute amendment stripping them of much of their authority.

Disney filed a lawsuit against DeSantis on Wednesday to take back control of the district, calling the governor’s actions a “targeted campaign of government retaliation.” The board appointed by DeSantis called Disney’s actions effectively unlawful and performed without proper public notice, the AP has reported.

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.