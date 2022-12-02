Calls to stem canine climate impact greatly exaggerated

CLAIM: Climate activists have vowed to kill millions of dogs in an effort to “reduce their carbon pawprint.”



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Environmental and animal rights organizations told The Associated Press that they had not heard of any initiative to kill dogs in the name of environmental activism. The false claim was spread by a website known for publishing misinformation.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a screenshot of an article that makes the false claim. The article’s headline reads, “Climate Activists Vow To Slaughter Millions of Dogs To ‘Reduce Carbon Pawprint.’”

“Let them try and I’ll radically reduce THEIR carbon footprint!!!” a Facebook post that shared the screenshot said.

A tweet that included the false claim stated: “These lunatics who call themselves ‘Climate Activists’ really believe that animals are bad for the planet. It’s amazing what the globalist propaganda can make people believe.”

The article was published by News Punch, a site known for publishing false news. As evidence it cites a CNN article from September that provides tips on how owners can minimize their pets’ environmental impact, such as assessing whether their dogs need to have meat in every meal, adopting smaller animals that eat less food and purchasing recyclable products for pet care.

However, the CNN article does not recommend killing pets — including dogs — as a solution. “Don’t panic,” it states. “Bidding farewell to your best friends is not the answer.”

The News Punch article also quotes extensively from an op-ed published by the Daily Caller News Foundation, which is critical of the CNN report, including its suggestion to refrain from adopting large animals.

Alexander Craig, a spokesperson for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, told the AP that the nonprofit had heard of no environmental initiatives that would result in pets being eliminated.

Sharyn Stein, communications director at the Environmental Defense Fund, told the AP that the claim is ludicrous.

“It’s hard to believe we have to dignify this nonsense with a response,” she wrote in an email. “At EDF, we fight every day to protect people and natural and animals — including dogs. I think most of our staff have dogs (in fact, I’m typing this with my dog Autumn on my lap). Apparently, the conspiracy theorists will say anything for clicks.”

Some environmental organizations have argued for minimizing the impact pets have on the planet. For example, the Sierra Club has supported making home-cooked food for pets, using grooming products that don’t include unnecessary chemicals and flushing dog waste down the toilet. Klima, a company that advocates for carbon neutrality, has advised owners to buy their pets second-hand accessories and use biodegradable poop bags.

News Punch did not respond to a request for comment.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at the AP.