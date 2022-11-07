2022 early voting levels haven’t surpassed 2020, don’t indicate fraud

People in privacy booths vote in next week's midterm election at an early voting polling site at Frank McCourt High School on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. On Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, The Associated Press reported on social media posts falsely claiming that early voting numbers in 2022 had surpassed those in 2020. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

People in privacy booths vote in next week's midterm election at an early voting polling site at Frank McCourt High School on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. On Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, The Associated Press reported on social media posts falsely claiming that early voting numbers in 2022 had surpassed those in 2020. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

CLAIM: Over 40 million people in the United States have voted early in the 2022 election, surpassing 2018 and 2020, which means the ballots could be fake or fraudulent.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Partly false. More people have voted early in 2022 than in the 2018 general election, but neither year beat 2020, when more than 100 million people voted early in the presidential election, according to experts who track that information. High early voting levels aren’t evidence of fake or fraudulent ballots.

THE FACTS: A social media post that traces back to a user on the messaging app Telegram misrepresented early voting data as proof of election fraud days before the upcoming midterms.

“ELECTION FRAUD ALERT: Over 40 million people in the U.S have voted early (Includes in person or by mail-in) surpassing 2018 and 2020,” read the post, shared on Sunday. “The question is since mostly Democrats vote early, are these made up ballots or dead people voting?”

It’s true that more than 40 million Americans have already cast ballots in this year’s midterms, either by mail or through early in-person voting. As of Monday afternoon, the number had exceeded 41 million, according to University of Florida professor Michael McDonald, who tracks early voting data.

Data from the AP also shows that more than 41 million people nationwide have voted early so far.

As a result, early voting numbers this year have surpassed 2018, when about 39 million people cast ballots before Election Day, according to McDonald’s count.

However, far more voters — more than 101 million people — voted early in the 2020 presidential election, McDonald confirmed to The Associated Press in a phone interview.

McDonald said one reason early voting levels are higher this year than in 2018 is because many states have made it easier to vote early since the COVID-19 pandemic. Some states, such as Vermont and Nevada, have switched to universal mail-in voting.

While more Democrats tend to report voting by mail than Republicans, McDonald pointed out there are some states where more Republicans have cast early ballots than Democrats. Florida is an example.

The post’s implication that early ballots are likely fraudulent also isn’t supported by the facts.

While mail ballots are one of the most frequent targets of misinformation around voting, fraud involving them is rare. An AP review of every potential case of voter fraud in 2020, across all types of voting, found far too few to tip the election. Election officials use processes such as signature verification and ballot sorting to vet mail and absentee ballots when they come in, ensuring their legitimacy.

And despite false claims about mass numbers of dead people’s ballots counting in U.S. elections, “those cases are very, very rare,” McDonald said.

Election officials regularly use death records to update voter registration files, and may also check for deaths through other means, such as coordinating with motor vehicle departments to track canceled driver’s licenses or searching for published obituaries.

Claims of thousands of dead voters’ ballots counting in many states in 2020, including Arizona, Virginia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, were found to be false.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.