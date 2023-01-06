Archaeologists didn’t dig up a mythological tomb of Osiris

Hot air balloons carrying tourists fly over the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, Egypt, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. On Jan. 6, 2023, The Associated Press reported on false claims about a tomb discovery along the river. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

CLAIM: “Scientists Just Found The Tomb Of Egyptian God Osiris Next To The River Nile.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. No such discovery occurred. Online posts recycle information about past archaeological findings in Egypt, including the 2015 discovery of a tomb modeled after Osiris’ tomb.

THE FACTS: In the first week of 2023, a YouTube video that amassed more than 1.7 million views in seven days set off a wave of online rumors that archaeologists in Egypt had excavated the real tomb of an Egyptian god.

“Scientists Just Found The Tomb Of Egyptian God Osiris Next To The River Nile,” the video’s title announced. Social media users reacted to the video with dread, because Osiris is the ancient Egyptian god of the underworld and the deity responsible for judging souls in the afterlife.

“Well that’s not good,” one Instagram user commented, sharing a screenshot of the claim.

“OK, I think we need to gently put it back and walk away,” a Twitter user replied.

However, archaeologists didn’t disturb the ancient burial grounds of Osiris or any other mythological figures, experts in Egyptian archaeology told The Associated Press.

No such recent discovery has been reported in the news, and the 28-minute YouTube video features clips about a variety of discoveries over the years, the experts confirmed.

“Nothing accurate here; the videos just string together snippets from tombs and temples all over Egypt,” Peter Der Manuelian, professor of Egyptology at Harvard University, told the AP in an email.

For example, the video describes, without mentioning the date, a 2015 discovery of a tomb “constructed in the likeness” of Osiris’ tomb.

In that discovery on the west bank of the Nile near Luxor, a Spanish-Italian archaeological team found a tomb that “was not build for Osiris but its architecture mimics the famous Osireion at Abydos which itself partially mimics the plans of the New Kingdom royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings,” according to Lorelei Corcoran, director of the Institute of Egyptian Art & Archaeology at the University of Memphis.

“The tomb contains a statue of Osiris but such statues formed the cult focus of other Late Period tombs such as the tomb of Harwa in the nearby Assasif area of Thebes,” Corcoran said. “Recent news seems to be a recycling of this discovery.”

An email message left for the lead excavator of the tomb was not returned.

