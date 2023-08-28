US Open Tennis
California’s governor isn’t trying to block Trump from the ballot, despite what fake headline claims

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with then California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom during a visit to a neighborhood destroyed by the wildfires in Paradise, Calif. Gov. Newsom is wrapping up a first year highlighted by the bankruptcy of the country's largest utility, an escalating homelessness crisis and an intensifying feud with the Trump administration, along with record-low unemployment and a booming state economy producing a multi-billion-dollar surplus. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

In this Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with then California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom during a visit to a neighborhood destroyed by the wildfires in Paradise, Calif. The Associated Press on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 reported on social media posts falsely claiming Newsom is trying to prevent Trump’s name from appearing on the state’s ballot next year. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By Philip Marcelo
 
CLAIM: Fox News reports that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is trying to prevent former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s ballot in 2024 as a candidate for president.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Newsom’s office says no such proposal exists and that the Democratic governor hasn’t even floated such a notion. A spokesperson for Fox News also says the media outlet has never reported such an idea coming from Newsom. The claim appears to have originated from a parody account.

THE FACTS: Social media users are claiming that the governor of the nation’s most populous state is attempting to stop Trump’s name from appearing on the ballot next year.

Many are citing as evidence a purported report from Fox News saying Newsom has recently submitted the proposal to the state legislature.

“BREAKING NEWS: FOX News reports Ca. Gov. Gavin Newsom is the first governor to say Donald Trump is not eligible for future presidential elections & has asked the California’s State Assembly to pass a bill that will remove Trump’s name on any future ballots,” read many of the nearly identical posts on Facebook and X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

But none of the posts link to an actual Fox News article and none can be found on the outlet’s website nor is there such reporting in archives of its TV coverage. That’s because it simply doesn’t exist, Fox and Newsom’s office say.

Irena Briganti, a spokesperson for the news network, confirmed Monday that the supposed story is “completely false.”

Brandon Richards, a spokesperson for Newsom, added that the governor hasn’t voiced support for anything along the lines of what the posts suggest, let alone floated the idea himself.

Under California state law, any candidate nominated by a political party following a primary election must appear on the general election ballot, unless that candidate died at least 68 days before the election.

“The Governor did not say this, and it seems that this is just another case of disinformation spreading on Twitter,” Richards wrote in an email.

The rumor appears to have started earlier this month by an X user that clearly states in its bio that it is a parody account that takes “great delight” in “trolling the GOP.”

If anything, California has become an easier state for Trump to emerge as the likely name atop the Republican Party ticket come November.

Last month, the California GOP overwhelmingly approved a plan to award all of its 169 presidential delegates to a candidate that wins a majority of the vote in the state’s March 5 primary.

Turning California into a winner-take-all contest represented a major coup for Trump. The Golden State is arguably the biggest prize on Super Tuesday, when the largest number of state delegates of any single day in the primary cycle are up for grabs.

Trump, the early GOP front runner, has pushed to reshape his party’s rules to better his odds of emerging as victor among a crowded field of Republican hopefuls.

Newsom has been a vocal Trump critic, though at times during the Republican’s White House tenure, he maintained surprisingly cordial relations.

Lately, he’s feuded with Trump’s primary rival for the GOP nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Philip Marcelo
Reporter in Boston focused on immigration and race