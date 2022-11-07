Michigan referendum won’t give inmates voting rights

CLAIM: A proposal on the ballot in Michigan at the 2022 midterm election would give inmates the right to vote from prison.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Proposal 2 would make significant changes to the state’s voting laws, but it doesn’t propose making any changes to the voting rights of felons, experts told The Associated Press. Under Michigan law, inmates will still be banned from casting ballots and those who have completed their sentences and have been released will be eligible to vote. Some opponents argue the measure, if approved, could lead to future legal challenges over inmate voting rights, though a majority opinion from the state’s supreme court said lawmakers would still be able to determine whether inmates can vote.

THE FACTS: Michigan voters on Tuesday will weigh a ballot question meant to expand voting opportunities and enshrine voting rights in the state constitution.

Proposal 2 would, among other things, require nine days of in-person early voting, establish a statewide absentee ballot system and recognize the “fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct,” according to the initiative petition’s language.

But a number of social media users are suggesting the referendum, if approved, could have immediate implications for incarcerated individuals.

“It would allow felons from prison to vote,” an Instagram user declares in a video post that’s been liked more than 1,700 times as of Monday. “Prop two in Michigan is a bad deal. You got to vote no on this.”

“Prop 2 also could give more than 33,000 prison inmates statewide the ability to vote and permit more Michigan prisoners to vote than the total number of voters that decided the 2016 election,” reads another widely shared post that lists a number of other concerns about the ballot question. “Proposal 2 is NOT what the people of Michigan want!”

But inmates in Michigan are currently barred from voting under state law, and Proposal 2 does nothing to change that, says Dale Thomson, a political science professor at the University of Michigan in Dearborn.

“To be clear, Prop 2 says absolutely nothing about prisoners, felons, inmates, etc.,” he wrote in an email to the AP. “It does not seek to change anything about that aspect of MI’s existing laws regarding voting.”

Corwin Smidt, a political science professor at Michigan State University in East Lansing, agreed, noting that convicted felons can already vote in the state, so long as they’re not currently in prison and meet all other state requirements, such as being a U.S. citizen, Michigan resident and aged 18 or older.

“You can vote while you’re on probation. You can vote while you’re on parole,” he said in a phone interview. “That’s always been the case.”

Jeffrey Litten, executive director of Secure MI Vote, an advocacy group opposed to Proposal 2, acknowledged Monday that the referendum does not propose any specific changes to inmate voting rights.

But he and other opponents argue that the question, if approved, opens the door for legal challenges that could give inmates the ability to vote.

Litten notes the state Supreme Court laid out the potential constitutional conflict in its Sept. 8 ruling allowing the question onto the November ballot.

The ballot referendum proposes prohibiting any “law, rule, regulation, qualification, prerequisite, standard, practice, or procedure” that has the intent or effect of “denying, a bridging, interfering with, or unreasonably burdening the fundamental right to vote.”

Justice Brian Zahra, in his dissenting opinion, argued that provision directly conflicts with the part of the state constitution that allows Michigan to bar inmates from voting.

“These two provisions simply cannot be read harmoniously,” he states in his opinion.

Sharon Dolente, a senior advisor for Promote the Vote, a coalition of organizations that submitted signatures to put the proposal on the ballot, pointed out that the other justices had a different viewpoint in the ruling.

Justice Elizabeth Welch, in her majority opinion, argued that the state constitution “expressly grants” lawmakers the authority to determine whether those who are deemed mentally incompetent or are incarcerated can vote.

“Nothing about that authority has changed with the proposed amendments,” she wrote in part.

Smidt agreed with the assessment. “The constitution sets a baseline definition as qualified elector and says the legislature can decide on mental incompetence and incarceration,” he said.

Maine, Vermont and the District of Columbia are the only U.S. jurisdictions that give inmates the right to vote, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a research group for state lawmakers nationwide.

Michigan is among 21 states where felons lose their voting rights while incarcerated but have them restored upon release, the organization said.

___

