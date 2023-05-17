Bogus claim about Tesla suing Alyssa Milano originated as satire

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March 9, 2020, in Washington. Social media users in May 2023 are spreading a false claim that Musk and Tesla are suing actor and activist Alyssa Milano for $200 million. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

CLAIM: Tesla CEO Elon Musk is suing Alyssa Milano, an actor and activist, for defamation in a $200 million lawsuit.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. No such lawsuit has been announced. The story was fabricated by a site that labels its work as satire.

THE FACTS: Facebook users are sharing the made-up story on a dubious website.

“Fact-Check: TRUE! – Tesla is Suing the Crap Out of Alyssa Milano,” reads the headline on a May 16 post.

The post goes on to claim that Musk, who now owns Twitter, “filed a $200 million lawsuit against Alyssa Milano for defamation. The suit, on behalf of Tesla, is in response to Milano’s public disparagement of the brand.”

But no such lawsuit has been announced.

Instead, searches show the purported “fact-check” was first published several months ago on a website that is part of America’s Last Line of Defense, a network that promotes that its work is satire. The website’s “About Us” page notes: “Everything on this website is fiction.”

Milano did tweet in late 2022, after Musk purchased Twitter, that she returned her Tesla and questioned companies advertising on the social media platform. She also was critical of Musk in a TV appearance.

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.