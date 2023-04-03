Joke list of Twitter ‘shadow banned’ terms spreads as fact

CLAIM: Twitter CEO Elon Musk just revealed that Twitter’s algorithm “shadow banned” accounts using a list of terms and phrases, including “trump,” “epstein,” “soros” and “simulation.”



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Musk has not made such an announcement. A Twitter user’s joke — claiming to show an image of the platform’s code featuring that list of keywords for banning purposes — was spread online as if it were real.

THE FACTS: Before Musk’s tenure, conservatives long voiced claims that Twitter was “shadow banning” accounts, or preventing people from seeing their posts. The company maintained it didn’t ban people based on political ideology, but instead used behavioral signals to reduce the visibility of “unhealthy” conversations by displaying them less prominently.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022 and has since released to select journalists some internal communications, dubbed “The Twitter Files,” meant to show how content moderation decisions were made before he took over.

And last week, Twitter published its recommendation algorithm on GitHub, a website where users can share code.

The same day, and one day ahead of April Fools’ Day, a Twitter user posted what he deemed to be screenshots from the algorithm.

“I started digging through the Twitter Algorithm & on first pass, this is INSANE re: Shadow Banning! There is a ClientShadowModule script that apparently scans report history, maintains a ban list, filters content, and uses keywords for autobanning,” the tweet claimed. A subsequent tweet claimed to show the supposed keywords.

The claim soon spread widely on Twitter and migrated to other platforms, some without any attribution.

“Elon Musk Has Revealed That The Old Twitter Algorithm Shadow Banned Accounts That Used These Words,” reads one popular tweet that also appeared on Instagram. “‘vaccination’ ‘fauci’ ‘trump’ ‘ganon’ ‘simulation’ ‘jews’ ‘soros’ ‘clinton’ ‘epstein’ ‘world economic forum.’”

But Musk has made no such announcement, either on Twitter or in reported public remarks, and the user behind the supposed screenshots made clear in subsequent tweets that the claim was intended as a joke.

“Yesterday I learned how fast misinformation spreads,” the user, Jimmy Morales, wrote. “A single screenshot with fake code that has trigger words like ‘trump’ and ‘twitter shadowban algo’ flew like wildfire.”

Morales, a 36-year-old who lives in Arizona and works for a software company, told The Associated Press in an interview that he created the fictitious screenshots as a prank using GitHub and changed his Twitter account’s location to “Living One Day in the Future” as a nod to April 1.

While he used some terms that people already speculate have been used to suppress content, he said, a small amount of skepticism and research would show the supposed screenshots are displaying “bogus code.”

Morales, who hosts a Dogecoin-focused podcast, offered a phrase used in the cryptocurrency world: “Don’t trust, verify.”

“Take the information that’s presented to you and at least authenticate it to make sure that what you see is reality,” he said. “All you had to do to see that this was fake was open the open-source Twitter algo and just search for it. It’s not even in there.”

Twitter did not reply to a request for comment beyond an automated response.

___

