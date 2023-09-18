Missing F-35 fighter jet
Champions League
UAW strike
Iran-US prisoner exchange
Russell Brand
AP Fact Check

Viral video shows flamethrower-wielding Missouri state senators burning empty boxes, not books

The Missouri Capitol, which is home to the state House and Senate, is shown on Aug. 31, 2023 in Jefferson City. Social media users shared a video they falsely claimed showed two Missouri Republican state senators burning books. The video shows the two lawmakers burning empty cardboard boxes, not books, according to both politicians. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

The Missouri Capitol, which is home to the state House and Senate, is shown on Aug. 31, 2023 in Jefferson City. Social media users shared a video they falsely claimed showed two Missouri Republican state senators burning books. The video shows the two lawmakers burning empty cardboard boxes, not books, according to both politicians. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

By KARENA PHAN
 
Share

CLAIM: A video shows Missouri Republican state Sens. Bill Eigel and Nick Schroer using a flamethrower for a “literal book burning.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video shows the two lawmakers burning empty cardboard boxes, not books, according to both politicians. It was taken on Friday at a fundraiser hosted by a local GOP group where flamethrowers were being auctioned. Eigel and Schroer were demonstrating the devices on the boxes, the event’s organizer confirmed.

THE FACTS: Missouri is one of many states across the nation where conservatives have been pushing to ban or restrict certain books from schools and libraries. The state passed a new law last year outlawing books with sexually explicit images from school libraries, which a lawsuit from two state library associations claims has since caused school districts to remove hundreds of books from their shelves.

Over the weekend, social media users shared a video they claimed showed two Republican state senators taking things even further by burning books.

Other news
FILE - The LGBTQ+ pride flag flies beneath the American flag at the Stonewall National Monument, Oct. 11, 2017, in New York. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough has authorized flying of the LGBTQ+ pride flag at all VA facilities throughout Pride Month, VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Widespread video of a parent ripping down a Pride flag in classroom is a skit, not real
A mosquito feeds at the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District on July 26, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Mosquitoes can carry viruses including dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya and Zika. They are especially threatening to public health in Asia and Africa but are also closely monitored in the United States. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
No, Alabama cases of EEE virus aren’t linked to Bill Gates or Oxitec’s modified mosquitoes
Customers check out at a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. "Best before” labels are coming under scrutiny as concerns about food waste grow around the world. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. But “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety, and some worry they encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)
California bill does not make it illegal for employees to confront shoplifters

The video shows Schroer and Eigel, who is also running for Missouri governor, using two flamethrowers to set a stack of boxes alight.

“Missouri Republicans at a literal book burning. They think flamethrowers should be legal but history books should be destroyed,” reads one Sunday post on X, formerly known as Twitter sharing the video. The post had more than 16,000 likes as of Monday, and the claim also spread on TikTok and Facebook.

However, the video doesn’t show books being burned — just a pile of empty boxes, according to both lawmakers and the event’s organizers.

Both Eigel and Schroer responded on X, saying that there were no books burned. Eiger also posted footage of a different angle that more clearly shows the boxes.

“This caused no harm to any books or literature,” said Jamey Murphy, a spokesperson for Schroer.

The footage was taken at an event called Freedom Fest, a fundraiser for the St. Charles County Republican Central Committee, said Sophia Shore, the campaign manager for Eigel’s gubernatorial campaign.

Debbie McFarland, Freedom Fest’s planner and a member of the committee, said the flamethrowers were being auctioned off at the event and the lawmakers were demonstrating their capabilities on a pile of boxes from the event. McFarland called the claim that books were involved “an absolute fabrication.”

Nevertheless, in a statement posted to X on Monday, Eigel did say he would burn “woke” books brought into Missouri schools “on the front lawn of the governor’s mansion.”

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.