No, Fauci didn’t say face masks were a ‘failure’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar before receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Bethesda, Md. On April 26, 2023, social media users misrepresented comments Fauci made about masks in a recent interview. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

CLAIM: Dr. Anthony Fauci “admitted” in a recent interview that face masks were a “failure.”



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Social media posts are misrepresenting what Fauci said about masks and COVID-19 and omitting part of his response. The nation’s former top infectious disease expert said mask initiatives may have a small impact at the community level, but in the following sentence he said he believes a properly worn, high-quality mask can be effective protection for an individual.

THE FACTS: Fauci, who stepped down at the end of last year from his post as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, remains a polarizing figure online.

In an interview published by The New York Times Magazine this week, Fauci reflected on the U.S. response to COVID-19.

Some social media posts, however, are misrepresenting Fauci’s words about face masks, cherry-picking one sentence from a longer response to erroneously claim that he “admitted” they don’t work.

One tweet claims: “Now Fauci admits masks don’t work after forcing them on kids.”

“So yesterday Fauci publicly admitted masks were a failure,” reads a caption on an Instagram post that received more than 6,000 likes. The post included an image quoting Fauci as saying “masks work at the margins — maybe 10 percent.”

But Fauci told The Associated Press in an email that his comments “were taken out of context and distorted.”

The interviewer, David Wallace-Wells, asked Fauci about the national debate over masks, asking whether the “culture-war fights over masking” were “worth it” and citing a randomized trial conducted in Bangladesh to suggest that increased mask use reduced COVID-19 by about 10 percent.

“It’s a good point in general, but I disagree with your premise a bit,” Fauci is quoted as responding. “From a broad public-health standpoint, at the population level, masks work at the margins — maybe 10 percent. But for an individual who religiously wears a mask, a well-fitted KN95 or N95, it’s not at the margin. It really does work.”

In other words, Fauci was distinguishing between whether mask-wearing initiatives are effective at reducing COVID-19 in a community and whether properly worn, high-quality masks provide individuals with protection.

The Bangladesh study involved providing free masks, of different varieties, as well as encouraging mask-wearing in select villages. The researchers found that mask-wearing increased to about 42% in such villages, whereas about 13% of people wore masks in villages without the interventions. Even without full mask-wearing adherence, the villages with the mask interventions observed a nearly 12% reduction in individuals with COVID-19-like symptoms.

Fauci said in an email that “when you look at a study from a population standpoint you may not account for the fact [that] even though masks are recommended and/or required, many people do not wear them some or all of the time or they do not fit properly.”

“However, I made it eminently and explicitly clear that when masks are used consistently and properly, at the individual level they are highly effective,” Fauci added.

Jason Abaluck, a Yale economics professor and co-author of that study, likewise said in an email that there are two separate questions at hand: Do high-quality masks prevent COVID-19? And do public efforts to increase masking reduce COVID-19? A key factor for the latter, Abaluck said, is whether the initiative works in getting people to actually wear the masks.

Conflation of those issues helped spur widespread confusion about a recent analysis of data from existing trials by Cochrane, a British organization that evaluates research, Abaluck added.

That review concluded that the effects of interventions such as the promotion of mask-wearing were “inconclusive” in terms of slowing the spread of respiratory viruses. But the review didn’t prove that masks don’t work, as some claim.

“Many commentators have claimed that a recently-updated Cochrane Review shows that ‘masks don’t work’, which is an inaccurate and misleading interpretation,” Karla Soares-Weiser, editor-in-chief of the Cochrane Library said in a subsequent statement. She noted that there are limitations in the evidence, including low adherence to masking in the studies factored into the review.

