Florida men under 40 can still get COVID-19 vaccines

CLAIM: Florida has halted COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for men ages 18-39.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The state’s surgeon general issued guidance in early October recommending against mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for this demographic. However, men ages 18-39 can still get the shots in Florida if they choose to.

THE FACTS: Claims about Florida’s stance on mRNA COVID-19 vaccines began spreading on social media this week following an appearance on an online political show by state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

Ladapo’s appearance on “The Kim Iversen Show” was posted to streaming platforms such as YouTube and Rumble with the title, “Why Florida HALTS Covid mRNA for Men 18-39. Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo Explains.” Neither Iversen nor Ladapo make this claim in the video itself.

An Instagram post featuring a screenshot of the video had received more than 6,000 likes as of Friday. The video was also shared widely on Twitter with many posting its title in their tweets.

But the title is false. While Florida has recommended men in that age group do not receive the vaccine, they are still able to.

On Oct. 7, the Florida Department of Health issued updated guidance on mRNA COVID-19 vaccines based on a study it conducted that concluded men ages 18-39 have an 84% greater risk of suffering cardiac-related death within 28 days after they are inoculated. “The State Surgeon General now recommends against the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for males ages 18-39 years old,” the guidance stated.

Public health experts have told The Associated Press that the study’s conclusions are flawed, because the research didn’t conclusively prove the deaths were related to the vaccines. They also expressed other concerns about the study, such as its small sample size and the fact that its authors were not named. The study, which has not been published or peer-reviewed, also notes that its data is “preliminary, based on surveillance data, and should be interpreted with caution.”

Regardless, the Florida Department of Health makes clear on its site that it is not halting the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to any specific group, including men 18-39. “All Floridians are eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” it states on its website.

The state health agency did not return a request for comment to the AP. But a spokesperson for pharmacy chain CVS confirmed it is still offering COVID-19 vaccines to men in that age group. “We offer COVID-19 vaccinations for adults and children ages 5 and up at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, including in Florida,” spokesperson Amy Thibault told the AP.

Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida, confirmed to the AP that he is not aware of a statewide rule prohibiting men within this age range from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’ve not heard anything about any physician’s office actually saying, ‘no, you cannot get one,’ or outright recommending against that,” he said. “I’m sure you’re going to find variability across physicians who might administer that shot, but I know of no global rule.”

Anyone in the U.S. 6 months and older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The CDC has said that there’s a risk of heart inflammation related to COVID-19 vaccines, particularly among younger males receiving their second dose, but that the cases have been rare and relatively mild.

“The Kim Iversen Show” did not respond to a request for comment.

___

