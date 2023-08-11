Florida leprosy cases highlighted in recent report aren’t linked to COVID-19 vaccines

CLAIM: There is a connection between leprosy cases in Florida cited in a new report and the COVID-19 vaccines.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The report being referenced, published in a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention journal, relied on data about leprosy cases that predated the COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines can’t give people leprosy, a bacterial infection formally known as Hansen’s disease. Some researchers have explored whether the vaccines could prompt an immune response that causes complications or prompts the disease to surface in people already infected, though even that association isn’t clear.

THE FACTS: A recent report about leprosy cases in Florida has spurred erroneous suggestions online that the COVID-19 vaccines might be to blame.

“The CDC has just announced that there is a leprosy endemic in the southeastern part of the United States, mainly Florida,” a woman in one Instagram video claims. “Funny because at the same time, another announcement has come out — from across the world, in India and the U.K. — that there is a connection between leprosy and the COVID shot.”

But it’s false to suggest there’s a connection between the vaccines and the cases referenced in the report, which was not a CDC announcement but a paper published in the agency’s Emerging Infectious Diseases journal. The paper was a case study about a patient with leprosy that pointed to increased incidence of the disease in Florida and the southeastern U.S.

Dr. Charles Dunn, a co-author of the report and chief resident at the Orlando Dermatology Residency Program, said the study relied on available data that stopped in 2020. He emphasized that the paper did not propose any connection to COVID-19 vaccines or the disease.

“The timelines don’t fit,” Dunn told The Associated Press in an interview. “The case load you saw in the article predated COVID-19 vaccines.”

Dunn said the intent was to communicate with clinicians that while leprosy is rare, it’s important to watch for signs of it; the authors suggested considering a patient’s travel to Florida when assessing possible new cases and conducting contact tracing.

The CDC for its part said it has not recorded an uptick in leprosy cases among people who received COVID-19 vaccines.

“Vaccine safety surveillance systems at CDC have received no increased reports of leprosy after vaccination (including after COVID-19 vaccination),” the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office said in a statement to the AP. “These systems have also not identified any unusual or unexpected reporting patterns of leprosy after vaccination. No vaccine safety data to date support a potential link between COVID-19 vaccines and leprosy. CDC continues to recommend that everyone who is eligible should get vaccinated.”

Moreover, there’s no way COVID-19 vaccines could actually cause the underlying leprosy infection, said Dr. Jessica Fairley, an infectious disease doctor and Hansen’s disease expert at Emory University. Leprosy is caused by bacteria, she noted, and people live with it in their system for long periods before showing signs.

“Everyone who gets leprosy already has the bacteria,” Fairley said.

Some researchers have explored whether the immune response prompted by COVID-19 vaccination could cause complicating factors or the onset of the disease in people already infected. But even then, Fairley said, the evidence is very scant and one could pose the same theory about the immune response associated with COVID-19 disease, too.

In terms of the cases in Florida, if there’s any association to consider, it’s exposure to armadillos — which carry the disease and can potentially spread it to humans — Fairley said.

Other online posts have cited the Florida report to falsely claim that the CDC has issued a travel advisory for the state. The agency has not issued such a recommendation and the report did not warn against visiting the state.

___

