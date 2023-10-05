Popular social media meme misrepresents flu vaccine ingredients

CLAIM: A meme shows a list of 27 ingredients in flu vaccines, including mercury, formaldehyde, antifreeze, aluminum, “aborted baby” lung culture, monkey kidney cells, fetal cow serum and other concerning ingredients.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Partly false. Many of the ingredients listed in the meme, including monkey kidneys, aborted fetal cells and antifreeze, are not present in flu vaccines, though some have been used in vaccine development. Others are found in certain versions of the inoculations, but they are present in minimal amounts that have been shown to be safe for humans, according to vaccine experts and public health agencies.

THE FACTS: As the fall vaccination season gets underway , a meme being widely shared on social media claims flu vaccines contain dozens of concerning ingredients.

The list of 27 purported components of the shot is as varied as it is extensive: mercury, anti-freeze, detergent, chloride, aluminum, acetone, “aborted baby” lung culture, monkey kidney cells, fetal cow serum and more.

“Demons and witches brew,” wrote one Instagram user who shared the meme.

But the meme misrepresents many of vaccine ingredients and some items listed are just not in the shots at all.

“Taking ingredients out of context and extrapolating to common related terms or general ingredient names can lead to misinterpreting what they are,” cautioned Alfred L’Altrelli, senior director of pharmacy at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, in an email this week. “Many of the names are complex and sound scary if you don’t understand them.”

Monkey kidney cells, aborted babies and fetal cow serum, for example, are simply not ingredients found in any approved vaccine, The Associated Press has previously reported .

The misconception comes from the fact that researchers grow influenza viruses in chicken eggs or cell cultures derived from cells taken decades ago from mammals, including monkeys, dogs and even human fetuses.

Fetal bovine serum is then sometimes added to provide nutrients to the cell, but once the vaccine virus is grown, the product is purified, so that cell remnants and other components are removed.

Antifreeze is also not found in flu vaccines. That misconception comes from people confusing polyethylene glycol, which some flu vaccines use as a stabilizer, with similar-sounding ethylene glycol, which is typically used in antifreeze. Polyethylene glycol is safe and also used in toothpaste, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

A mercury derivative known as thimerosal used to be a common preservative in vaccines to prevent the growth of bacteria. But manufacturers have reduced or eliminated its use over the years, so it is no longer in most inoculations. The lone exceptions are some multi-dose versions of the flu vaccine, says Davidson Hamer, professor of global health and medicine at Boston University.

In any case, thimerosal contains ethylmercury, which is less likely to cause harm than methylmercury, which is what’s found in certain kinds of fish and can be toxic to humans at high levels, according to the CDC .

The Food and Drug Administration, which approves vaccines, noted in an emailed statement that every vaccine’s package insert lists the ingredients, and the inserts are all available on the FDA website, along with a fact sheet explaining common vaccine ingredients.

The CDC similarly cited its own fact sheet explaining common vaccine ingredients.

To be sure, a handful of the listed ingredients are standard in vaccines, according to experts.

Gelatin, dextrose and even human serum albumin — a substance found in blood — for example, can be used as stabilizing ingredients to ensure a vaccine remains effective after manufacture, Hamer and others noted.

Aluminum, in the form of aluminum salts, is found in vaccines to help boost the body’s response to the vaccine, L’Altrelli said. Aluminum salts are also found in antacids and infant formula, to name a few other common uses.

Ethanol is used in some flu vaccines to inactivate the virus, while some shots also contain polysorbate 80, which is a common food additive that is considered a surfactant — the same class of chemical as a detergent.

Even formaldehyde is found in some vaccines in order to kill viruses or toxins during the manufacturing process.

But the quantities are vastly less than what’s found in our own bodies, where it is an essential part of our metabolism, said Charlotte Moser, co-director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Sanofi, a major manufacturer of flu vaccines, confirmed in an emailed statement Thursday that its shots may contain traces of formaldehyde, thimerosal, egg proteins and surfactants. The other ingredients mentioned, though, are not present in its flu vaccines.

“Memes often contain a nugget of truth, but people should consult other (non-social media) sources to figure out the whole story,” wrote Moser. “Health-related decisions are too important to be based on random information that ends up in someone’s social feed.”

___