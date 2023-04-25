Fox didn’t announce plan to replace Tucker Carlson with Geraldo Rivera

CLAIM: Fox News said it is planning to replace prime-time host Tucker Carlson with Geraldo Rivera.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The network made no such announcement and a Fox spokesperson refuted that claim. The company said it would temporarily rotate hosts to fill the prime-time slot until a permanent host is named.

THE FACTS: Fox ousted its most popular host on Monday, days after Carlson ended his Friday show with plans to be back after the weekend.

Some social media posts soon suggested that Fox had announced it was moving to replace Carlson with Rivera, a journalist and commentator who currently serves as a rotating co-host of Fox’s “The Five.”

“Fox plans on replacing Tucker with Geraldo stating he better reflects Fox’s political ideals,” reads a meme with an image of Rivera shared on Twitter. Some posts shared the meme with laughing emojis or questioning whether the claim was true.

But Fox made no public announcements to that effect and a network spokesperson told The Associated Press that the claim is “false.”

In announcing that Fox and Carlson had “agreed to part ways,” the network said the 8 p.m. Eastern time slot would be filled with an “interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

Fox offered no explanation for firing Carlson. The move came days after Fox agreed to pay more than $787 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s airing of false claims following the 2020 presidential election. Carlson was also recently named in a lawsuit by a former Fox producer who said the show had a cruel and misogynistic workplace, and that she had been pressured to give misleading testimony in the Dominion case.

