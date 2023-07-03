A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
AP Fact Check

An image of a people commandeering a police van is from a Netflix movie, not protests in France

AP News Verification
By Karena Phan
 
CLAIM: An image shows protesters in France leaning out of a police van as it speeds down a road during recent unrest in the country.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The image is a screenshot of a French movie called “Athena” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and was released on Netflix in 2022.

THE FACTS: Amid protests in France in the wake of a fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old, some social media users are misrepresenting images and footage of other events, falsely claiming they show the unrest.

While it’s true that the protests have grown violent, an image appearing to show people leaning out of a speeding police van is pure fiction.

The image shows three people in the open doorway of the van, with another leaning out of the window holding a firearm, and someone sitting on top of the vehicle, flying the French flag. Alongside the van, someone is performing a wheelie on a blue motorbike.

Social media users in recent days have shared the photo on Facebook and Twitter, falsely suggesting it’s from the recent protests, with one tweet racking up more than 25,000 likes on Monday.

But the image is a screenshot from the French film “Athena,” which began streaming on Netflix in September 2022. The scene is from the opening sequence from the film and can also be seen in the trailer for the movie.

The film, directed by Romain Gavras, does share similar themes with the current protests, chronicling a siege in a fictitious housing project in a Paris suburb following the killing of a young boy.

The real protests in France, which appeared to begin easing Sunday night, were driven by teenage backlash in the suburbs and urban housing projects, according to reporting from The Associated Press.

