Video shows former President George H. W. Bush ill, not dying, at 1992 dinner in Japan

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado
Video shows former President George H. W. Bush ill, not dying, at 1992 dinner in Japan

U.S. President George Bush is helped into his jacket as Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa, right, applauds after the president got to his feet after collapsing during a dinner, Jan. 8, 1992 at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo. At left is national security adviser Brent Scowcroft. (AP Photo)

U.S. President George Bush is helped into his jacket as Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa, right, applauds after the president got to his feet after collapsing during a dinner, Jan. 8, 1992 at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo. A conspiracy theory video online falsely claims the footage shows Bush dying. (AP Photo)

By Angelo Fichera
 
CLAIM: Footage shows former President George H. W. Bush dying on live television.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video clip being misrepresented on social media shows Bush falling ill at a 1992 dinner with Japan’s prime minister. The late Bush died in 2018 at 94.

THE FACTS: A conspiracy theory video circulating on social media is falsely purporting to show video of the 41st president dying — nearly three decades before his actual death.

“That time President Bush Died on Live TV,” reads text on the video, a 2021 TikTok video that was shared on Instagram Sunday. “To be replaced by clone?”

The footage in fact dates to Jan. 8, 1992, and shows an episode in which Bush fell ill, collapsed and vomited at a state dinner in Tokyo with Japan’s then-prime minister, Kiichi Miyazawa.

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles, Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Social media users are casting doubt about the drowning death of Campbell, former President Barack Obama’s personal chef, on Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday, July 23, 2023. His body was recovered Monday, July 24. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)
FILE - Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022. Country Music Television removed Aldean's music video for the newly released single “Try That in a Small Town." (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
The incident occurred ahead of Bush’s scheduled remarks, leaving Brent Scowcroft, a national security adviser to the president, to speak on his behalf.

The episode garnered prominent news coverage at the time and the White House chalked up the episode to the flu. The president told reporters aboard Air Force One that he quickly recovered and described it as a 24-hour bout.

Bush died in 2018, just eight months after the death of his wife of seven decades, Barbara.

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.